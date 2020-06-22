Yesterday we could see on social networks a photo of Marc Gasol in which it shows its current appearance. The Sant Boi center has used the confinement to get in shape and lose a few kilos. We have never seen it so fine.

In fact, if we compare it with photos of him from when he was in high school in Memphis when his brother Pau played in the Grizzlies in which he had to think more than 140 kilos, the difference is abysmal.

This physical change will also change the way Marc plays in the Toronto Raptors. He was momentous in the ring last season defending players like Joel Embiid or Giannis Antetokounmpo on the post.

However, the NBA has changed. The pivots of yesteryear who played alone on the post no longer carry, hence the physical change of Marc.

And it is that Nick Nurse would have asked him to play four open. I would have asked him to be able to run counterattacks, take advantage of his good medium and long distance shooting, and defend more mobile players.

If he does it well, if this change makes his offensive contribution in Toronto greater, Marc will get next summer the last great contract of his sports career.

At 35, he is going through a great physical moment, but his role in the Raptors was residual in attack. With this new physique, he hopes to help his teammates more and improve his statistics.

The Raptors are already classified for the playoffs and surely they are going to give a lot of war. They do not have Leonard, but Siakam, Lowry, VanVleet, Ibaka and company have improved their level compared to last season.

They will fight for everything, no one doubts it.