OPEC is likely to announce a cut in oil production. This could favor the recovery of the price of crude oil and the peso.

The exchange rate will oscillate this week between 23.50 and 26.10 pesos per dollar, due to the continuing feeling that There is a long way to go before bottoming out on the coronavirus effect, so investors will maintain their appetite for lower risk assets, mainly dollars.

In accordance with CiBanco, there is a high probability that OPEC + will announce a cut in oil production.

This could favor the recovery of the price of crude oil and, as a consequence, the currencies of the more related economies as dependent on oil (including the Mexican peso).

The financial institution explained that the economic figures that will be published during the week will contribute to help assess the negative impact of the Covid-19.

“Although the impact on the Mexican exchange market may be limited, the plan of measures announced in Mexico to support the economy could generate some optimism or disappoint due to the limited scope of the actions.” (Ntx)