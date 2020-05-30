. and Editorial Staff

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday May 30, 2020, p. 2. 3

The peso advanced to its best level in 11 weeks this Friday and closed May with its highest monthly gain in 25 years in the price against the dollar, driven by optimism generated by the economic reopening of several countries after weeks of confinement by the new coronavirus .

In wholesale operations, the Mexican currency ended the day at 22.22 units per dollar, according to Banco de México. Although it is a decline of five cents (0.25 percent) compared to Thursday, in the week it had an appreciation of 54 cents (0.38 percent) against the United States currency.

At bank tellers the peso rescued four cents and closed at 22.56 per dollar, according to Citibanamex.

In the month, the peso accumulated an appreciation of 7.63 percent, the highest since April 1995, when it recovered 12.29 percent, after the beginning of the economic crisis that started in December 1994, Banco Base indicated.

The Mexican currency led the advances among the currencies of emerging countries, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon.

The peso recovered the losses caused during the confinement stage, which began to be implemented in the country in late March.

Despite the uncertainty related to the issue of trade tensions between the United States and China, the Mexican peso remains relatively strong, analysts at CI Banco said.

Meanwhile, the Mexican export oil mix totaled $ 1.95 (6.98 percent) and reached 29.87 a barrel.

This is its best price since the beginning of March, before the economic effects of the pandemic were perceived and the stoppage of economic activity in the world began.

In May, Mexican crude oil posted a record gain of $ 17.37, equivalent to 139 percent, after trading negative last month.

.