Weight blankets. What are they? Do they help fight insomnia? Who are they suitable for?

As its name suggests, heavy blankets or weighted blankets they are blankets whose weight is greater than that of a conventional blanket or a quilt. This weight puts pressure on the person using it, providing comfort, relaxation and helping them sleep. In fact, Among the benefits attributed to heavy blankets are fighting insomnia and reducing stress and anxiety.

How are they and how do they work?

Although it depends on the manufacturers, the heavy blankets have a filling of treated glass grains, distributed evenly. This filling provides extra weight, which usually ranges between four and 15 kilos. The weight of the blanket that we choose will depend on our own weight, as it is recommended that it represents between 10 and 15% of the weight of the person or people who use them. Thus, the less heavy blankets are indicated for children and for adults it will depend if they sleep alone or with someone.

The extra weight that weighted blankets provide exerts gentle pressure on the body of the person using it, known as the Deep Touch Pressure (DTP) technique. This gentle localized pressure on the muscles would produce beneficial effects on the central nervous system., very similar, for example, to the one we get with a hug, which helps reduce cortisol (the hormone responsible for stress) and increases the secretion of serotonin, oxytocin or dopamine, hormones that give us a feeling of well-being, relaxation … among others many functions. This is explained because there is a connection between the sense of touch and the state of excitement and calm of our brain. The pressure acts on the vagus nerve, the one in charge of relaxing us and, as a consequence, we are able to calm stress, anxiety, excitement, relax and feel better.

Who are they recommended for?

Its first indication is insomnia. In fact, there have been several studies on it. A very recent one, from September 2020 and carried out by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, found that almost 60% of patients with insomnia manage to reduce their ISI (Severity Index) by more than 50% for four weeks. Insomnia) compared to the control group. It would, therefore, be a new tool that, without being infallible, could help improve the quality of sleep for millions of people, and without the need to resort to pharmacological treatments, with all that it entails, “the results of this study preliminary are really encouraging to evaluate heavy blankets as a possible treatment option in patients with insomnia. “The more therapeutic tools we have to treat insomnia the better, and perhaps we could consider that heavy blankets could be one of these alternatives,” says Dr Javier Albares, Director of Sleep Medicine Doctor Albares at the Teknon medical center.

According to data from the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN), between 20% and 48% of the adult population suffers at some point in their life difficulty in starting or maintaining sleep, a fact that has worsened in the last year due to the effects negative that the pandemic has caused on the mood and anxiety of more than 40% of the population in Spain.

In addition to combating insomnia, due to the positive effects that heavy blankets exert on the central nervous system, it is believed that its use could be useful to help people with some psychiatric or neuropsychiatric pathologies or disorders, although the truth is that there is no solid evidence about it.

Disorders for people that could be useful for we find those affected by ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), who often have difficulties to calm down and self-regulate; and also with people with sensory processing problems. This would also be the case for people with autism, as they are often affected by ADHD, emotional dysregulation and sensory processing problems.

In theory, people with any of these three conditions could benefit from the effects that blankets produce on the nervous system and could be useful for sleeping, reducing the anxiety that often accompanies these disorders, calming them in times of crisis or even for increase the child’s body awareness. In fact, Although its beneficial effects on this type of disorders do not have sufficient scientific evidence, it is a tool often used by occupational therapists.