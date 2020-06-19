The return of restrictive measures to stem a new outbreak in China and the spike in infections in US cities created uncertainty.

The peso and the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) lost this Thursday dragged by a wave of less appetite for risky assets due to concerns about an increase in new cases of coronavirus in some countries, and after the publication of weak data from the labor market American.

The cancellation of dozens of flights and the closure of schools in Beijing to stop a new outbreakIn addition to the increasing number of infections in various states in the United States, they have dashed hopes of a rapid global economic recovery.

The local currency was trading at 22.75 per dollar near the end of the day, down 2.03 percent from 22.30 on Wednesday’s . benchmark price.

« The increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the United States and China could be part of a second wave of infections, » wrote analysts at Banco Base.

Meanwhile, the benchmark S & P / BMV IPC index, made up of the shares of the 35 most liquid companies in the market, fell 0.7 percent to 37,632.89 points, with a volume of 145.1 million traded securities.

In the debt market, the yield on the 10-year bond fell three basis points to 5.99 percent, as did the 20-year rate, which closed at 6.86 percent. (Rts)