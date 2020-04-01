The cumulative decline in the currency between January and March was 25.3 percent, the largest since the first quarter of 1995.

The Mexican peso and the stock market fell this Wednesday amid growing concerns about a deep economic recession due to confinement measures implemented almost globally to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The local currency recovered some ground in the session after it was known that the central bank of Mexico allocated all of the $ 5 billion offered at a dollar credit auction as part of a series of measures to provide liquidity to the local interbank market.

The MXN peso was trading at 24.33 per dollar at 2:16 p.m. local time with a loss of 2.62 percent, compared to 23.71 units from the . benchmark price on Tuesday. The cumulative decline in the currency between January and March was 25.3 percent, the largest since the first quarter of 1995.

Unfavorable economic indicators for March were published and there is an expectation that during this month information will continue to be released that will highlight the dimension of the economic impact of the pandemicBanco Base said in a report.

Private payrolls in the United States fell in March for the first time since 2017, probably because companies had to close to comply with measures to contain the outbreak in China at the end of last year.

Mexico reported 121 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country on Tuesday, bringing the number to a total of 1,215 infections, health authorities reported. The number of fatalities rose to 29.

“All the non-essential activities began their recess from the health emergency declared by the government, which opens a forceful recessive episode for the Mexican economyMonex said in a report.

The benchmark S & P / BMV IPC stock index fell 2.5 percent to 33,691.88 points, with a volume of 209.1 million of traded securities.

The square registered a cumulative drop in the first quarter of 20.64 percent, the steepest since 1995. During March it lost 16.38 percent, its worst month since October 2008.

In the debt market, the yield on the 10-year bond fell two basis points to 7.12 percent, while the 20-year rate closed stable at 7.88 percent. (Rts)