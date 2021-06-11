Weidman, between six and twelve months off after breaking his leg due to a kick from his rival

The American Chris Weidman He said he hopes to return to training in a period of between six and twelve months after undergoing surgery for a double fracture in his right leg due to a kick from his rival in last Saturday’s middleweight fight against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 in Jacksonville.

Weidman the tibia and fibula were fractured by a kick in the first seconds of the fight against Hall and the 36-year-old fighter was carried out of the octagon on a stretcher before being transported to a Jacksonville hospital.

On Sunday Weidman He underwent surgery in which a titanium rod was inserted into his tibia and the fibula fracture was reduced.

“It’s pretty brutal, but I’m going to get over this,” he said. Weidman in a video posted on Instagram. “I think it will be eight weeks until I can walk without crutches, drive and all that,” he said.

“As for training, they told me that in six to 12 months I will be ready. I’m trying to find the blessing in disguise and the positive side to everything, ”he added.

“As soon as it happened and I hit the ground I saw my leg and the pain started to hit me, but I tried to keep my mind on something positive that will come out of this. I still can’t believe it happened, ”he concluded.