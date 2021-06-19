Wehrlein’s disqualification gives victory to Lucas di Grassi and Audi in the Puebla ePrix

When waving the checkered flag of the first Puebla ePrix, Porsche was celebrating what could have been its first Formula E victory from the hand of a Pascal Wehrlein who had dominated the event from pole. However, that joy lasted only 20 seconds before changing neighborhoods and hands to familiar neighbors with a long drought ahead, after a technical infraction reported in the most cruel way possible. Who ended up celebrating at the top of the podium, for the first time in almost two years, was Lucas di Grassi with an unexpected victory from seventh position on the grid.

The output gave a gruesome start from the front lines for Oliver Rowland, who knew six minutes before getting in the car that he would not have radio communication during the entire event. The Brit lost eleven positions with a nightmarish start, and Maximilian Günther made the most of the situation beating Jake Dennis and Jean-Éric Vergne for second place. From behind, the first lap was also the last for Nick Cassidy, who encountered one of the walls that delimited the inner section of the track and caused a first three-lap Safety Car.

It took Wehrlein just two spins to catch his first attack mode at the cost of losing position with Günther and Dennis. Although he managed to pass the British, he did not get the same with Günther, who used his first one once his compatriot ran out. The time advantage gained by the others allowed Wehrlein use your second attack mode without compromising your first position, while Dennis lost another place to Edoardo Mortara by going long fighting with Günther.

In the middle of the race, Vergne’s day was ruined by going long in the same corner in which Cassidy crashed. There was also controversy over a collision in the first corner between the two championship leaders, Nyck de Vries and Robin Frijns in their fight for 17th place, which resulted in the runner-up being punished with a Drive Through for causing the incident. With 18 minutes on the clock, within seconds of Maximilian Günther using his second attack mode, Alex Lynn snuck into Sam Bird’s line as it returned from the trigger zone, sending the Jaguar pilot to the wall for the second Safety Car.

This put pressure on Jake Dennis, who still had one attack mode left to use, as well as a Mitch Evans who had advanced from eleventh to sixth place, a situation that exposed them to lose more time in the field. activation zone than they could recover. For this reason, Günther gave up position to Dennis with eight minutes remaining. Almost at the same time, Race Direction announced that Porsche and Nissan drivers, including leader Wehrlein, were under investigation for a “technical infraction.”

When taking the attack mode, Dennis fell to seventh place, and Günther was exposed to the attack of a Mortara that beat him to second place five minutes from the end, taking advantage of the open door Lucas di Grassi, who had already used the fanboost. The Brazilian was not satisfied with this before his first great result of the year, and overtook Mortara on the main straight a minute and a half from the end. At the next step to the finish line, the penultimate of the race, his teammate René Rast followed suit, consolidating Audi’s double podium after starting from the fourth row.

None of them had anything for a Wehrlein who saw the checkered flag first with comfort, authority and a 3.5-second margin … but no one was counting on that, seconds after crossing the finish line, the German was disqualified from the event because Porsche had not “correctly declared the tires” that I was going to use in the race, suffering the same Lotterer fate and the two Nissan quite a few places behind. In this way, Audi, which had not been on the podium all season and had been winless since Berlin 2019, has obtained its first double since the first meeting in New York in 2018, completing Mortara the podium.

On the opposite side, the BMW i Andretti collapsed, with Günther plummeting to 12th place, and Dennis settling for fifth place behind Alex Sims. Following António Félix da Costa’s sixth place, Stoffel Vandoorne appeared to finish seventh, thirteen places ahead of his starting position. Between Mitch Evans and Alex Lynn, Nyck de Vries finished surprisingly ninth despite being spun earlier. Tomorrow the second race of the weekend will take place in Puebla, after which only six races will remain spread over three double events.

Results 1 of the Puebla ePrix of Formula E 2020-21

Pilot Pos

TeamMonoplazaTime1ºLucas di Grassi

Audi Sport

Audi e-tron FE07

28 laps

2nd René Rast

Audi SportAudi e-tron FE07

+0.497

3rd Edoardo Mortara

VenturiMercedes-EQ Silver Arrow 02

+2,774

4th Jean-Eric Vergne

DS Techeetah

DS E-Tense FE21 + 10,443

5th Maximilian Günther

BMW i Andretti

BMW iFE.21

+11,473

6th António Félix da Costa

DS TecheetahDS E-Tense FE21

+11,624

7th Stoffel Vandoorne

Mercedes

Mercedes-EQ Silver Arrow 02 + 12.022

8th Mitch Evans

JaguarJaguar I-Type 5

+ 12.3519ºNyck de Vries

Mercedes

Mercedes-EQ Silver Arrow 02

+12,936

10th Alex Lynn

Mahindra Racing

Mahindra M7 Electro

+13,154