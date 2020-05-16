The German prevails over Stoffel Vandoorne and James Calado

Wehrlein is placed as the new leader of the general

Pascal Wehrlein claimed victory in the fourth round of the virtual Formula E championship. The layout selected for this event was the Hong Kong street circuit, the same one that was used a few weeks ago for the start of the tournament.

The tournament is called the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge and takes place in the rFactor 2 simulator. Each driver has one lap to qualify and determine the order of the grid. The race is fifteen laps and after the first two laps the process of elimination of the last pilot begins. The starting grid was made up of all the drivers of the current real Formula E season.

In the classification that was held in rainy conditions, Eduardo Mortara achieved Pole, followed by Pascal Wehrlein and Stoffel Vandoorne. The rain has not been good for the championship leader Maximilian Günther who classified fourth.

At the start, Turn 1 was in chaos. Mortara went wide and caused a skirmish between his rivals. This was taken advantage of by James Calado and Nyck de Vries who placed second and third, respectively. Mortara did not lose the lead despite everything. On the next lap, Wehrlein jumped to third place while Günther began to lag behind due to damage to his car from the incident at the start.

On lap 4, the German Mahindra rider passed Calado and Vandoorne followed suit with de Vries to jump to third place. On the next lap, Mortara suffered an accident that cost him the lead and several other places.

On lap 9, Günther suffered an accident that left him out of action. The abandonment of the BMW driver has made him lose the lead in the championship. In the head there were no changes, Wehrlein and Vandoorne escaped and the fight focused for third place between Calado and de Vries.

From there, the race had few actions to overcome and the three leaders maintained their positions. The drivers eliminated in the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge were Jean-Éric Vergne, Brendon Hartley, Alexander Sims, Luca di Grassi, Sam Bird, Günther, Felipe Massa, Jerome D´Ambrosio, Neel Jani, André Lotterer, Nico Muller and Daniel Abt.

The checkered flag came on lap 15. Wehrlein won comfortably, followed by Vandoorne and Calado. Behind them were de Vries, Mortara, Antonio Félix da Costa, Robin Frijns, Ma Qing Hua, Oliver Turvey, Sebastien Buemi, and Mitch Evans.

The general classification has a new leader: Pascal Wehrlein. Günther and Vandoorne follow. The next competition of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge will be next Saturday in a stage to be confirmed.

