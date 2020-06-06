Mahindra rider rises to the top of the virtual championship

Rowland finished second and rookie Van der Linde third.

Formula E Race at Home Challenge is defined tomorrow in Berlin

Pascal Wehrlein –Mahindra– has achieved a new victory in the virtual races of Formula E, by prevailing in the seventh round of the virtual competition, in another ePrix organized for the benefit of UNICEF. The selected track was the New York street circuit, the same one where it competed last weekend. The German driver dominated the competition from end to end, Oliver Rowland – Nissan e.Dams – was second and Kelvin Van der Linde -Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler Formula E Team-, third.

The tournament is called ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge and is competed under the rFactor 2 platform. Each driver has one lap to qualify to determine the order of the grid, the race is fifteen laps and after the first two laps, the last one is eliminated. pilot.

Today, the starting grid was made up of all the drivers of the current real season of Formula E with the exception of Kelvin Van der Linde and Joel Eriksson who replaced Daniel Abt and Nico Müller respectively.

The Pole was obtained by Wehrlein, behind were a surprising Van der Linde and Sebastian Buemi -Nissan Renault e.Dams-. For the fight in the championship Maximilian Günther -BMW Andretti Motorsport- classified fourth and Stoffel Vandoorne -Mercedes-Benz EQ-, fifth.

The start was clean until turn 2, Buemi was touched by Günther, causing the Swiss driver to delay to the last position. Wehrlein escaped at the head of the race and was followed by Van der Linde, Rowland, Vandoorne and Günther.

On lap 4 the fight was for fourth place between the Mercedes driver and the BMW driver. At the equator of the test, the leading positions had not budged and the Mahindra rider ran away to victory, with Van der Linde and Rowland fighting for second place by a narrow margin, while Vandoorne and Günther were waiting expectantly. of some mistake of his rivals.

The checkered flag came on lap 15, the best of the entire race. Wehrlein won from cover to cover but the fight for second place between Rowland, Van der Linde and Vandoorne was very electrifying due to the variety of overtaking. Finally the second place went to the Nissan driver followed by the Audi debutant. Vandoorne had to settle for fourth place and Günther with fifth. Behind them were Felipe Massa, Edoardo Mortara, Antonio Félix da Costa, Robin Frijns, Oliver Turvey and Neel Jani.

The drivers eliminated in today’s ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge were Buemi, Jerome D’Ambrosio, Brendon Hartley, Nyck de Vries, Lucas di Grassi, Joel Eriksson, Andre Lotterer, Jean-Éric Vergne, Ma Qing Hua, James Calado , Sam Bird, Alexander Sims and Mitch Evans.

The overall standings have a new leader, as Wehrlein has outscored Vandoorne, while Günther continues in third position. The next test of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge will be tomorrow Sunday, the last of the championship, in Berlin. Nothing is said in the definition of the championship, since the race on the German circuit distributes double points.

