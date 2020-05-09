Pascal Wehrlein –Mahindra Racing– has dominated the third round of the virtual championship organized by Formula E for the benefit of UNICEF. The selected track was the Monaco circuit, the same one that the electric category used weeks ago for the preseason. The German driver has set his pace to achieve victory with a wide difference over his rivals.

The tournament is called ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge and the video game used is the rFactor 2 simulator platform. Each driver has one lap to classify and determine the order of the grid. The race is fifteen laps and after the first two laps the process of elimination of the last pilot begins. The starting grid was made up of all the drivers of the current real Formula E season.

In the classification, Wehrlein achieved Pole, followed by Stoffel Vandoorne and Edoardo Mortara. The start position of the championship leader Maximilian Günther who ranked sixth was surprising.

On the way out, Sainte Devote claimed his first victims. Wehrlein defended the first place and Vandoorne and Mortara touched and caused a blockage and collapse in the middle of the platoon where the most affected was Mitch Evans who had to leave. This situation benefited Günther who immediately advanced to third place. Vandoorne retained second position and Mortara was delayed several places.

Turn 1 again caused dropouts on lap 6 when there was a carom between several drivers where Antonio Félix da Costa – had to leave and caused damage to Nyck de Vries’ Mercedes and his partner Jean-Éric Vergne.

From there the race was very monotonous, with few actions of overcoming and the three leaders escaped by several seconds. The drivers eliminated in the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge were Evans, da Costa, de Vries, Vergne, Sam Bird, Daniel Abt, Oliver Turvey, Sebastien Buemi, Felipe Massa and Jerome D’Ambrosio.

The checkered flag came on lap 15. Wehrlein won comfortably, followed by Vandoorne and Günther. Neel Jani, Robin Frijns, Oliver Rowland, André Lotterer, Nico Müller, Ma Qing Hua, Mortara, James Calado, Alexander Sims and Brendon Hartley ranked behind them.

In the general classification, Günther is the leader followed by Wehrlein and Frijns. The next competition of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge will be next Saturday in a stage to be confirmed.

