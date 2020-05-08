After so many years of glories and somewhat dark moments, the famous saying still stands in entertainment: “If you don’t appear on The Simpsons, are you really someone? Many have been the musicians who have appeared for just over three decades that the series has aired, and now it’s Weezer’s turn to have his moment with the most famous family on television.

Just a few hours ago, the Los Angeles band announced that would delay the release of his next record material, Van Weezer, releasing a song dedicated to all health workers who are risking their lives in the coronavirus pandemic. But now they bring us kinder news, confirming his appearance in the most recent season of The Simpsons.

The episode will be named The Hateful Eight Year-Olds, And in it we will see Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Brian Bell and Scott Shriner as the characters of a cover band called Sailor’s Delight –Which is responsible for entertaining the trip on a romantic cruise that Homer and Marge take.

Throughout the chapter, the fictional group will play the occasional Weezer song you surely know, especially if you have listened to the latest albums by the band, such as Pacific Daydream and The Black Album.

Here we leave you a little glimpse of Weezer members in the world of The Simpsons:

But perhaps most interesting of all is that during his participation in The Simpsons, Rivers Cuomo and company will release a new song called “Blue Dream”, which will be included in Van Weezer, being the first time an artist uses their screen time with the yellow family to release a song.

As if this were not enough and to get even more excited, Fox shared a preview where we can see Weezer in Springfield playing his own in front of a crowd his own version of the opening theme of The Simpsons, one of the great works of Danny Elfman, which compared to the original is full of guitars and the peculiar style of the band.

We better not tell you more, while we wait for this episode to premiere, Check out Weezer playing The Simpsons Kickoff below:

Watch on YouTube

