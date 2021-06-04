Weekly US Unemployment Aid Orders Fall Below 400,000; private employment increases

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON, Jun 3 (Reuters) – The number of Americans who filed new claims for unemployment benefits fell below 400,000 last week, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago, pointing to the strengthening of labor market conditions.

That was highlighted by other data on Thursday that showed private payrolls rose to the highest in 11 months in May, driven by strong demand amid a rapid reopening of the economy.

The data supported expectations that job growth had accelerated in May, although shortages of workers and raw materials continue to threaten the recovery of the labor market.

“The economic reopening continues and should be positive for job growth,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics in White Plains, New York. “But the supply and demand imbalances are creating frictions in the labor market that could be an obstacle in the short term.”

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by 20,000 to a seasonally adjusted level of 385,000 for the week to May 29. It was the lowest reading since mid-March 2020, when mandatory non-essential business closings were imposed to stem the first wave of coronavirus infections.

Economists consulted by Reuters estimated 390,000 requests for the last week. The fifth consecutive weekly decline was led by Texas and Florida.

Applications have fallen from a record 6.149 million in early April 2020. However, they remain well above the 200,000 to 250,000 range that is considered compatible with healthy labor market conditions.

They could decline further as Republican governors in at least 24 states, including Florida and Texas, are ending federally funded unemployment programs for residents starting next Saturday.

The COVID-19 pandemic is subsiding due to vaccination, allowing authorities to lift restrictions on businesses and accelerate the reopening of the economy. That has led to an increase in demand that is pushing against supply constraints.

But hiring appears to have improved in May, with ADP’s National Employment Report showing private payrolls rose by 978,000, the biggest rise since June last year, after rising 654,000 in April. Economists estimated a growth of 650,000 jobs in May.

Forecasts for the nonfarm payroll data to be released on Friday were tempered by data on Tuesday that showed a moderation in hiring at factories, with manufacturers complaining of absenteeism and short-term closures due to shortages. of parts and workers were limiting the potential of the sector.

Workers are scarce despite the fact that nearly 10 million Americans are officially unemployed. Generous government-funded unemployment benefits, problems with childcare and fears of contracting the virus, as well as pensions related to the pandemic, have been blamed.

Another report Thursday from global relocation firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed that job cuts announced by US-based employers rose 7% last month to 24,586. However, layoffs decreased 93.8% compared to May 2020. Employers have announced 192,185 job cuts in the first five months of this year, 86% less than in the same period of 2020.

