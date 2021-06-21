Weekly Tarot Card Reading Horoscope, June 21, 2021

You don’t need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here’s what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!

A GENERAL CARD FOR EVERYONE: THREE OF SWORDS

This is one of those cards that many people groan at the sight of, because it can indicate relationship turmoil, conflict, or even betrayal. YIKES, amirite? Well, let’s position this a little less dramatically. The Three of Swords is a signal from the cosmos to zoom in on whatever is hurting you in your life, and then surgically remove it. This card is like a magic tool you can use to emotionally cut whatever isn’t working. Now, doesn’t that feel good? Let’s all do ourselves in favor this week and get rid of that whatever is causing pain, once and for all.

ARIES: SIX OF COINS

Smile at the world, Aries, and it will smile back at you — but I bet you know this already, bc it’s basically your life motto. The Six of Coins is a prompt to go out of your way to do good this week. Present random acts of kindness to those you love and like, and be a positive influence in the world. Try to do this without a thought of your own reward, but trust that there WILL be one, down the line. Karma, bb.

TAURUS: THE MOON

Ready to play detective, Taurus? The Moon presents you with a curious mystery to solve this week. Ask questions, observe closely, and do some research, because there’s more to this story than meets the eye. You’re not being nosy for the sake of it — there’s actual value to what you will uncover here. Keep digging!

GEMINI: ACE OF WANDS

The Ace of Wands is a welcome sight in your world, Gemmy, because it indicates new projects, different roles, and authentically inspiring ideas that are ready to be put into action. Basically, this is all about creative stuff — your favorite! Whatever you’ve been thinking about starting, do it now. Invest your energy in something that excites you. You need constant mental stimulation, and this new project will deliver. Get busy!

CANCER: FIVE OF SWORDS

Conflict is not a state of affairs you’re comfortable with, not at all. You’d rather retreat into your crab shell than have to face an adversary, but sometimes, there’s no choice. Brace yourself, Cancer, and face this issue head-on. Say your piece, but expect some pushback. The Five of Swords shows you’re not seeing eye-to-eye with someone, and you need to let it all out. Stand firm, and if this can’t be resolved, walk away.

LEO: NINE OF CUPS

Leo, I am so pleased to present you with the lovely Nine of Cups, aka the tarot’s wish-come-true card. It’s like getting a cosmic pass to make your favorite dream a reality. There’s only two conditions: First, it has to be something big and worthwhile; and second, you have to initiate the process. Make a direct move in your dream’s direction, and the universe will get the hint and deliver.

VIRGO: JUSTICE

You KNEW you were right all along, Virgo, and this week, everyone else is realizing it, too. Justice shows that a powerful shift in perspective or events will reveal a truth that you’ve known from the start — but others refused to recognize. Well, you were right! You did the right thing. You saw the truth before everyone else. Resist the urge to say “I told you so” and accept this shift with grace. (But if you want to have a secret self-congratulatory party, then go ahead).

LIBRA: EIGHT OF SWORDS

You know that if you keep on doing the same things in the same way, you’re going to keep getting the same outcome, right? You DO know this, but this week you will finally accept it and decide to make some changes. The Eight of Swords is all about escaping the bad habits and thought patterns that just aren’t working. Figure out where you’re getting in your own way, and move!

SCORPIO: QUEEN OF CUPS

Emotional fulfillment and contentment is a true life goal for most of us — the sense of feeling relaxed and happy in our own skin, in our own life. The Queen of Cups will bring you opportunities to get closer to bliss this week, so make a few changes. Follow your heart and do whatever makes you feel good. You’ve been working so hard lately — you deserve a break.

SAGITTARIUS: THE FOOL

New day, new game, Sagittarius! Are you ready to embark on an exciting adventure this week? I hope so, because the tarot’s patron saint of new beginnings is bursting into your life. The Fool marks fresh starts that feel inspiring and motivating, even if others think they seem silly or risky. You’ve gotta follow your own path, and you’re more than ready to set out somewhere new. Be brave. Act bolder than you feel. Make a new start this week.

CAPRICORN: THE STAR

The Star is a truly magical card about making a dream come true. The higher you aim, the better the outcome, so I want you to take your latest, most heartfelt ambition and make it even bigger, bolder, and brighter. Expand your horizons beyond what you think is possible, and make a move in this new direction. Things will happen to help propel you towards it. This week is magic, so don’t waste it, Cap!

AQUARIUS: THE LOVERS

You’re usually very clear about where you stand on, well, almost everything. You’re assertive, focused, and clear-headed. I say usually, because The Lovers brings in a whole new mood this week. You feel stirred, emotional, unsure, and doubtful. Your head is arguing with your heart. Aquarius, relax! Don’t try and force an answer. Ride the waves of doubt, listen to your concerns, and wait until a clear path emerges. I promise it will. Don’t get stressed — this will all clear up.

PISCES: EIGHT OF WANDS

News, gossip, information, and invitations — the Eight of Wands brings an avalanche of positive and interesting communication into your world this week. Expect the unexpected! Prepare to be surprised! Be ready to say “yes” to everything, because this kind of energy surge doesn’t come around often. You’re going to be in the center of things, so get ready to get busy!

