Weekly Tarot Card Reading Horoscope, June 14, 2021

You don’t need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here’s what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!

A GENERAL CARD FOR EVERYONE: JUSTICE

Justice is a powerful card about good karma and doing the right thing. It’s a reminder that we all need to look after our own side of the street, and do our part to make the world better places for everyone around us. It’s also a reminder to play fair. Even when faced with injustice, resorting to underhand tactics is unlikely to remedy things. Remember that karma is always watching, and she WILL correct the balance.

ARIES: SIX OF CUPS

You’re in a nostalgic mood, Aries, looking back at your childhood with great affection. It can be easy to forget people, places, and activities that used to bring great joy. Mentally go back down Memory Lane this week, and notice where you’re drawn to. Maybe there’s something or someone you’d liek to bring back into your present world.

TAURUS: JUDGMENT

Judgment brings you a fresh start a different outlook this week; think of it as a cosmic wake-up call. You’re finally understanding went wrong before, and what part you played that. You can accept your shortcomings, atone for them, and resolve to do better. You’re developing and growing in ways beyond even your comprehension. This is a time of expansion, so follow your best hopes and move forward.

GEMINI: TEN OF CUPS

You can be an inconsistent in love, Gemini — and the astro memes prove it! But this week, you’re in a loving and affectionate mood with the romantic Ten of Cups. If you’re attached, plan a memorable date night. If you’re single, aim your eyes and DMs at the object of your affection. Cupid is your wingman for the week.

CANCER: THE EMPEROR

You’re examining the sources of authority and control in your life this week: Think about where you feel bossed around, and where you feel like you’re the boss. The Emperor shows that some of these dynamics need to change. Step one: Identify where there is imbalance. Step two: Ask for change, and change your own actions, too. Step up and assume responsibility — this is an empowering week for you.

LEO: STRENGTH

Strength is Leo’s ~ power card ~ in the tarot, representing your boldness, courage, confidence, and strength. You’re a natural leader, and an ally to the vulnerable. Use your powers for good this week, Leo. You are a force for good, so identify something you can do to help others — and then do it. Be the superhero we all know you truly are! Where’s your cape?

VIRGO: QUEEN OF CUPS

Self-care is item number one, two, and three on the Virgo agenda this week! Whatever you’ve got planned, make some room to pamper yourself, because you deserve it. The Queen of Cups is the nurturing, tender “mom friend” of the tarot, giving you permission to step back from your work this week. Instead, spend time on your own healing, rest, and spiritual growth. Invest in the things you love doing, Virgo. You deserve it.

LIBRA: SIX OF COINS

Random acts of kindness and generosity are your goals this week, Libra. You’re going to be busy doing good deeds for the people you admire, love, and like. Give without thought of receiving — karma is watching and will reward you in the future. The Six of Coins shows up when your spirit would benefit from helping others. You’re smart, resourceful, and charming — you have much to give, so give freely. Be kind, and enjoy how good it feels.

SCORPIO: NINE OF SWORDS

What’s bothering you? Something is, and in typical Scorpio fashion, you’ve hidden it so deeply that even you might have to think for a sec about what it is. Notice feelings of disquiet, anxiety, or panic, and follow them to their source. Reach down to find the root cause of your negative emotions, and deal with it at the source. The Nine of Swords shows something you’ve suppressed is ready to be addressed. Saying it all out loud will help massively. Express your hidden fears this week. You’ll feel better, I promise.

SAGITTARIUS: EIGHT OF SWORDS

Many roads to not-so-great destinations are paved with good intentions — and you’re on one of them right now. You’ve gotten into a habit that’s leading you down a slippery slope. The Eight of Swords is a wake-up call, asking you to spot your own self-limiting attitudes or actions, and change them. Now is the time to look at this bad habit, and figure out a way out. You’ll be doing a Future You in favor.

CAPRICORN: KING OF COINS

The King of Coins is such a Cap card! The King of Coins is pragmatic, determined, resourceful, wealthy, and hardworking leader — someone who can make something out of nothing, survive any storm, and brings wisdom to all he does. This is your best self, and it applies to the key areas of your life — money, career, home, and health. You’re in the mood to invest in yourself this week. Go for it, Cap! Show us all how it’s done.

AQUARIUS: THE HIEROPHANT

Look around your community this week, Aquarius, and notice how you take from or give to it. Are you a force for good? You’re a natural humanitarian who makes the world better — but maybe you could show up more consistently. Think about how you want to be the Hierophant (a spiritual leader, an authority, and a source of strength) for your community. This could be 2021’s key project!

PISCES: QUEEN OF SWORDS

The Queen of Swords represents the opposite of your natural Piscean energy (she’s kinda ruthless, TBH!), And that means you need to push yourself out of your comfort zone this week. Sometimes we have to stand up and fight for ourselves. You may not enjoy doing it, but you need to act. Be tough. Be bold. You can overcome whatever is ahead.

