Weekly Tarot Card Reading Horoscope, August 2, 2021

You don’t need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here’s what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!

A GENERAL CARD FOR EVERYONE: QUEEN OF SWORDS

The Queen of Swords is a badass, and she swoops in to share her energy with us this week. This is the time to make progress and on slo projects that you alone are accountable for. It’s a week to put your agenda front and center. Be ruthless, dynamic, direct, and strong. Head out into the world to make your stand!

ARIES: TWO OF CUPS

Cupid is looking for you, Aries! The Two of Cups shows your love life is on fire this week, whether you’re single or otherwise. Your object of affection has eyes only for you, so make sure you’re invested and attentive. Whatever point you’re at in your relationship, things can definitely get to the ~ next level ~ right now.

TAURUS: THE HERMIT

The Hermit is a taskmaster card, signaling that you need to shut out external distractions and focus on something in solitude. It could be work, a home improvement project, a plan you’ve put off making, a piece of paperwork that calls your name … whatever it is, it’s overdue. Get it done this week.

GEMINI: TEN OF COINS

“Happily ever after” is not really your goal, Gem, because you love moving from place to place and idea to idea, and you know can be happy wherever you are. The Ten of Coins shows you’re in a different mood this week, though. You’re ready to think about your long-term future. Maybe you’re thinking about accepting a job offer, committing to someone, making an investment, or buying a home. Whatever it is that gives you ~ roots ~, this is the week to initiate it.

CANCER: KING OF WANDS

Adventure time, Cancer! Put on your boots and hat and head out into the world to seek your fortune, find love, or save a kitty cat, or whatever else you want to do, as long as it’s big! The King of Wands gives you the courage and enthusiasm to do something exciting and new. Make a bold plan and head out. This is going to be ah-mazing.

LEO: TEN OF CUPS

You’re making a ~ love nest ~ just for two, and it’s a rare person who can resist a Leo in full romance mode. The Ten of Cups is a luurrrrve card, and it reveals you’ve got plans for someone special. Whatever stage this connection is at (be it just flirting or the love of your life) this is the week to turn up the heat and show them how you feel. You are, frankly, irresistible right now.

VIRGO: JUSTICE

You KNEW it, you KNEW you were right, and you were, Virgo. Is there anything more satisfying to the Virgo heart and soul than being proven right after others doubted you? Maybe not. So enjoy this victory. Justice shows that you will be vindicated about something important to you this week. Karma is rebalancing the scales, and it’s in your favor. Don’t say “I told you so,” though. Play fair.

LIBRA: PAGE OF SWORDS

If ever a card represented Libra, it’s the Page of Swords. Specifically, your infamous indecisiveness and procrastination. You can blow hot and cold, switch on and off, and change your mind even after you’ve spent forever making it up. And this week, you need to catch yourself slipping into those habits and press “STOP.” Make your choice, do it with confidence, and move on without second guessing yourself.

SCORPIO: THE LOVERS

Emotions are running high in your world, and it’s the result of tension in a relationship, maybe a romantic one. The Lovers shows you have strong feelings for each other, but there’s more to life than this, and other things are getting in the way. Circumstances are putting pressure on your loyalty, affection, and commitment. It’s a test, so wait and see what happens. What’s meant to be will be.

SAGITTARIUS: THE STAR

Dream an inspiring dream, Sag, because the Star brings optimism, magic, and good luck this week. The higher you aim, the better the outcome, so follow your hopes, not your fears. Dust off a daydream and think about how you can make a step towards manifesting it IRL this week. The cosmos will see your game and bring you good luck and opportunity to help you progress.

CAPRICORN: EIGHT OF SWORDS

Learning to recognize how you get in your OWN way can be tough. This week, you will notice something you think or say or do which is self-limiting, and it’ll be an epiphany for you. The Eight of Swords shows a mental trap you’ve fallen into, one that you can also get OUT of. You are in control of your thoughts, Cap. Replace the negative self-talk with more encouraging and optimistic language, and you’re on the right track.

AQUARIUS: THE TOWER

Something that you’ve been involved with for a long time, but that has felt increasingly false, fading, or negative, will start to break down this week. The Tower shows the collapse of a structure in your life. It doesn’t do what it should do. So let it all come down. Let it collapse. You can rebuild on firmer foundations with this all out of the way. Don’t worry. It will turn out alright in the end.

PISCES: THE HIEROPHANT

You are longing to join something that uplifts you, inspires you, and makes you feel a part of a worthwhile cause. Humans are social animals: We like to belong (in fact, we need it). The Hierophant asks you to identify a group in your world that you think you want to contribute to, and research how you’d go about joining it this week. Become a part of something bigger, something that makes your corner of the world a better place.

