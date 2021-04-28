Weekly talk by Box Azteca, with Navarrete, Ruiz, Ramírez and Lomachenko

Four hot topics are chosen from the weekly chat with Fred Granados on Box Azteca (Facebook) for this special video.

# 1: Emanuel ‘Vaquero ”Navarrete has already been chosen as his next rival and he is not enough to enthuse. Furthermore, the one that follows is also known and in that case, the WBO Feather champion must travel to Australian territory. There is also the analysis on what comes in the immediate future of Christopher ‘Smurf’ Díaz.

# 2: (9:43) José Ramírez and Josh Taylor will unify all the titles of the super lightweight division. The legitimate ones. The fight is difficult to predict, but today you can even boast a favorite with a tiny light advantage. Light that can turn into darkness if the disaster of what can be called the “hidden key” of the great May fighter occurs.

# 3: (2:41 PM) Andy Ruiz Jr. faces Chris Arreola this Saturday and we analyze what can happen in that fight and the soap opera that promises to become the heavy division due to the financial drama behind Fury vs. Joshua. A huge mess that could even be the reason for the failure of the managed fight between Terence Crawford and Manny Pacquiao.

# 4: (25:41) Vasyl Lomachenko chose a bigger and more dangerous rival for his return after the loss against Teofimo López. But, it is also true that the Ukrainian must beat him and the most important thing: after that fight there will be a rematch with Teofimo, in case he defeats George Kambosos. Bob Arum has the secret key to force that rematch, even if Lopez Jr. and Lopez Sr. say otherwise.