Weekly summary of Bitcoin Whale activity: 178,369 BTC mobilized, what’s next?

The month of March is almost over, and we can understand that throughout the week the Bitcoin whales have not rested. After our usual monitoring we found at least 110 reports of activity with Bitcoin according to Whale Alert, for a total of 178,369 BTC. Here are the trends of the Bitcoin whales from March 21 to 28, 2021, and the possible short-term prospects, taking into account their activity with BTC.

We reiterate that this is only a micro approach to the development of Bitcoin whale activity, the purpose of which is informative and indicative. It does not represent a comprehensive view of all the factors that influence the price of Bitcoin.

What have the Bitcoin whales done this week?

The week that just ended featured a huge boom in Bitcoin whale activity. Unusually it started off on a fairly quiet Monday and ended on a fairly active Sunday so to speak. The activity stream showed that the days where the whales mobilized the most BTC were from March 24-26.

Summary chart of Bitcoin (BTC) whale activity this week. Source: Whale Alert

According to our summary chart, the predominant trend in terms of amount of BTC transferred was again movement between unknown wallets. In this sense, the whales transferred 118,107 BTC, which represents 66.21% of the total mobilized in the week.

Next, we find that there were 22,581 BTC that were moved from unknown wallets to exchanges (12.66% of the weekly total) and 21,371 BTC transferred in the opposite direction. That is, only 11.99% of the total mobilized was accumulated. As we can see, this week the selling pressure was slightly higher than the accumulation pressure, but it is still a fact. Finally, we found that 16,310 BTC were mobilized between exchanges (9.14% of the total).

And where is BTC headed? The answer lies in inflation expectations

One of the main things that could derail Bitcoin from its current trajectory is the dynamics that come from the external global macro environment. From the point of view of an institutional investor, the two main investment theses in Bitcoin are its value as an inflation hedge and its value as a technological instrument.

The busiest day with BTC, March 25, was characterized by a mobilization of 12,865 BTC to exchanges. At that time, the price of the cryptocurrency was undergoing a correction. Said Bitcoin correction in the past was simply caused by a general drop in equities.

According to a Glassnode report, this was due, in part, to the quarterly readjustment of institutional investors, increased uncertainty regarding Brazil’s new variant of COVID, and interest rates that continue to rise.

We can see that from a 30-day moving correlation between Bitcoin and the S&P 500 we have now reached levels last seen in October and March 2020. However, other correlations with gold, bonds and the dollar index ( DXY) have actually decreased significantly.

The pandemic continues, and also the measures of the central banks that have to do with stimuli and printing of banknotes. As a result, Bitcoin is already challenging gold as an investor’s choice for an ideal hedge against inflation. According to Glassnode, in 2020, in Grayscale’s BTC trust alone, inflows exceeded the amount of newly mined Bitcoins in Q4 by 200%.

recommendations

Short-term inflation expectations have risen a lot in recent months and Bitcoin has benefited from it. If you are an investor in BTC, we recommend that you continue to monitor the statements of the Federal Reserve about its future policy perspectives. We also recommend that you monitor economic data sensitive to inflation expectations, such as PMI, in search of surprises on the rise or fall of the expected economic activity.

Possible investments from savings and stimuli delivered to US households will be an important factor that could determine the behavior of the markets during the remainder of the second quarter. Likewise, we always recommend monitoring the activity of Bitcoin whales, either with our reports or on our own, because at least this week, the report confirms the status of their intentions in the short term. They retain most of their tokens, but in the setbacks they have begun to sell, as they expect some turmoil in the coming days.

