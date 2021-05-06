Weekly requests for unemployment benefits in the US fall below 500,000

Weekly claims for unemployment benefits fell below 500,000 in late April in the United States for the first time since the US economy was paralyzed in March 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Labor Department announced Thursday.

Between April 25 and May 1, 498,000 Americans signed up for unemployment benefits. They are 92,000 people less than the previous week, which ended with an increase in applications after reviewing the data (590,000 instead of the 553,000 initially announced).

However, the weekly data is still more than double the usual level before the pandemic.

Just over 16 million people across all programs were still receiving aid for job or income loss as of mid-April, according to data also released Thursday.

Paradoxically, many employers say they have problems hiring.

The northwestern state of Montana has even introduced a $ 1,200 return-to-work bonus for unemployed people who accept a job.

The fear of contracting COVID-19 is still present, and difficulties in caring for children persist until schools are fully reopened. Generous and lengthy unemployment benefits are also encouraging people to take longer to find satisfying work, especially for the large number of people who now want to telecommute.

On Friday, US employment figures for the month of April will be released. Forecasts indicate that a million jobs could have been created during the month, and a slight drop in unemployment from 6% to 5.8% is anticipated.

The private sector alone created 742,000 jobs in April, according to ADP’s monthly survey released Wednesday. This is much more than in March, but less than expected.

The leisure and hospitality sector provided nearly a third of those new jobs.

The US economy has begun to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. More than 40% of adults are now fully vaccinated, and Americans have money to spend thanks to government aid.

With information from AFP