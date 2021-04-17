Weekly recap: Coinbase makes headlines

It has been another exciting week in the crypto sector, with Coinbase making headlines. This is what you might have missed

Bitcoin Thrives As Ether Continues An Uptrend

The top two cryptocurrencies had a great week, reaching their highest levels yet. Bitcoin came out on the weekend with slight bullish momentum reaching $ 60,000 early Monday. The flagship cryptocurrency revolved around this level for the remainder of the day with only occasional minor drops before breaking above $ 62,000 and then $ 63,000 on Tuesday. Bitcoin then rose sharply on Wednesday to set a new all-time high above $ 64,860.

Ether started the week trading hands at around $ 2,150 before climbing to $ 2,200 on Tuesday. The price of ETH against the US Dollar rose to $ 2,380 on Wednesday, breaking the $ 2,400 resistance level the next day. The token remained in a bull run on Thursday, hitting a new high of $ 2,540 today, according to data from coinmarketcap.

US Government Departments Assess China’s Digital Yuan for Any Threats

Several US government departments are investigating the Chinese digital yuan to determine if it can threaten the US dollar. Bloomberg first covered the story of the Biden administration’s growing efforts to understand the Chinese digital yuan which is currently in the testing phase. The popular news outlet cited unidentified sources claiming that the United States is evaluating the digital yuan which is said to pose a threat to the US dollar.

The US government wants to ensure that the US dollar maintains its position as the global benchmark currency and will do everything possible to prevent it from collapsing. According to the Bloomberg report released on Sunday, the US Treasury, Pentagon, National Security Council and the State Department are involved in assessing whether the digital yuan impacts the US dollar. The departments are also studying how China plans to use the currency and whether it will avoid sanctions.

Countries in Europe and the US are still lagging behind in terms of developing a digital currency. The UK, the US, and other countries have shown interest in a digital currency, but none have made a significant leap towards development yet. The two leading countries in East Asia [China y Japón]On the other hand, they have made considerable progress. China is slowly moving towards launch, while the Bank of Japan recently confirmed that it had started testing its digital yen.

Gary Gensler confirmed as the new SEC chairman

Biden’s choice for SEC Chairman Gary Gensler will officially take over the reins of the US Securities and Exchange Commission upon successful confirmation. The former banker and chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission appeared before the Senate last month. He is expected to be sworn in soon and replace Jay Clayton, who resigned last year. Many in the crypto community are hoping that Gensler will introduce positive change in a sector that has often been found guilty of the Commission.

The New York Stock Exchange enters NFT

The New York Stock Exchange is the newest name to enter the non-fungible token (NFT) space. According to the announcement, the stock exchange operator will develop some NFTs from their notable quotes. The New York Stock Exchange reported that it had chosen six stock prices to coin as a start.

The six featured listings are audio streaming service provider Spotify, data warehousing company Snowflake, Unity, food delivery company DoorDash, online gaming company Roblox, and e-commerce company Coupang. The exchange confirmed that it would create more NYSE NFTs by extending them beyond the aforementioned companies. The NFTS created can be accessed on the crypto trading platform Crypto.com.

The NYSE exchange shared a post on Twitter on Tuesday explaining the importance of NFTs and how these tokens work. NFTs are becoming more and more popular as many companies begin to realize their value. Some of the big names already participating in the NFT include Playboy, NBA League, and Christie’s.

Morgan Stanley: cryptocurrencies will not be affected by digital currencies

US giant bank Morgan Stanley does not believe that CBDCs are a threat to cryptocurrencies. The bank reported that digital currencies would be practical, but will not replace cryptocurrencies. Many central banks are currently approaching CBDCs with a positive mind, and some are in advanced stages of development.

The multinational bank maintains that cryptocurrencies are not at risk of being supplanted by digital currencies, since the former have many use cases. Morgan Stanley noted in particular that cryptocurrencies could serve as a store of value. Combined with their flexibility, the bank says it would be difficult for them to be toppled.

In its current form, financial and banking institutions have different stances on cryptocurrencies. A fraction of them have accepted and even adopted crypto to varying degrees, while some have continued to show disapproval. Morgan Stanley, for its part, says that companies that cultivate innovations in this sector will be the final winners.

Coinbase makes its trading debut

Coinbase officially went public this week and was listed on the NASDAQ exchange yesterday. Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong revealed plans to go public a while ago, and preparations have continued ever since. The US-based stock exchange set an initial reference price figure of $ 250 for the shares before Coinbase goes public.

Coinbase chose the unconventional direct listing approach to go public over the popular initial public offering approach. Some of the other notable companies that took this approach are Slack and Spotify. The major cryptocurrency exchange made its debut at a starting price of $ 380 that only lasted for a short time. The price quickly rose to $ 429 a share a few minutes after the listing.

Coinbase is reported to have rewarded each of its employees with 100 shares which translates to $ 32,100 at the current price of $ 321.00. The platform is available on the NASDAQ market under the trading name COIN. Other digital asset exchanges are said to follow the event and might decide to go public in the future as well.