Weekly mutual fund flows by Perpe

Net mutual fund and ETF flows in the United States during the week ending March 24 were as follows:

Flow of Mutual Funds and ETF’s (Millions of dollars) – Week 12 Weekly Average 4 weeks Accumulated since the beginning of the year – USA Shares-3,53413,89047,297 – Foreign Shares6,8644,89330,426 Shares (Total) 3,33018,78377,721 Bonds9 , 24111,677215,941 Monetary 62,10025,957152,984 Raw Materials-266-1,258-3,934

I enclose the weekly charts with the evolution of the four main categories in the last two years and the average of 4 weeks.

Shares Third week of subscriptions in equity funds and ETFs, although there were outflows in domestic funds. In the accumulated annual, inflows exceed 77,000 million dollars, while on the same dates last year the outflows were 30,000 million.

Bonds Subscriptions in fixed income funds and ETFs continue for 20 consecutive weeks for more than 341,000 million dollars. So far this year the accumulated amount is almost 216,000 million, compared to 33,000 million that investors had reimbursed in the same period of the previous year.

Monetary Strong subscriptions in money funds at the highest level since the week of April 29, so that the accumulated inflows increase this year to 153,000 million dollars, down from 331,000 million in 2020.

Commodities Again exits in commodity ETFs for 7 consecutive weeks. In the accumulated annual outflows increased to about 4,000 million dollars, compared to inflows of 6,000 million in the same period of the previous year.

