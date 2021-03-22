Weekly horoscopes from March 22 to 28… By Paco Segovia

The stars have great surprises for you! Find out what the horoscopes of the 4 elements say for this week.

FIRE HOROSCOPES

ARIES

You are someone who likes to impose authority, command and have people at your service; just remember that no one is your property and you cannot control their lives or what they want or think. Relieve yourself and let people be as they are; better use that energy in your projects and work, that there is much to do, and let the world roll. You are already bored of not finding love the way you like it, it is already on its way, do not eat cravings. Money that you gave up for lost they will pay you and your economy will flow better. Take care of the throat, and more in these times of health contingency, do not risk visiting hospitals.

DAY: TUESDAY

COLOR: BLUE

NUMBER: 8

DECREE: “I LET FLOW WHAT IS NOT MINE.”

LEO

Suddenly the character brings you out of everything, and it is important only to balance it; It is also good to set limits and defend your environment. There will be a person who will approach you to offer you something new, be it work or business; it will be a good thing that will help you move forward with everything that you have stuck from time ago. These are not moments to live defeated or to surrender in love; If by now someone has not arrived, do not despair, life knows why. Now take more care of yourself and your health, times are not like getting sick. Don’t stop exercising at least three times a week.

DAY: SUNDAY

COLOR: RED

NUMBER: eleven

DECREE: “I AM STRONG ENOUGH TO MOVE FORWARD

Leo

SAGITTARIUS

Being in harmony is not so easy, especially in these complex times that we are living. Do not forget that everything in the end is temporary and soon you will be better. Meditating will help you to enter into harmony and relaxation, and even more, to ward off all bad thoughts and feelings. For now, do not lose sight of your work and also your home; there are improvements that you have to do and not drop it. Remember: YOUR HOME IS YOUR TEMPLE. Take care of your throat, discomfort is looming, but more than anything because you are keeping things that you have to shout and say to others. Free yourself once and for all!

DAY: TUESDAY

COLOR: YELLOW

NUMBER: two

DECREE:“I AM ABLE TO HEAL MY MIND.”

Sagittarius

AIR HOROSCOPES

GEMINI

Calm down, my dear Gemini! The changes are just around the corner, just be patient, there is less to come. Within these changes comes the work situation you are looking for, and it will be very satisfactory professionally and financially. There is a sentimental earring that has tormented you for a long time; Find and talk to that person and make everything clear once and for all. If it is not your destiny to be together, let go and keep moving, do not waste your time. The money arrives in a moderate way, but you will be calmer in the future. Keep eating healthy so you don’t get sick.

DAY: MONDAY

COLOR: ROSE

NUMBER: 6

DECREE: “THE TALKING ABOUT ME WILL NOT AFFECT ME.”

POUND

You, who later do not know how to make prompt decisions, must analyze well the movements that you have planned so that you do not go wrong and then you do not know how to solve it. Get abused. Suddenly you make your partner feel guilty, and she does not guess what you want at that moment, and your way of acting afterwards is usually hurtful. Take great care of what you say and say about others. A busy week and you’ll be under pressure, so get ready for the hustle and bustle. Give thanks for what you have. A friend from your past will look to you for help; support it, you can do it without problem.

DAY: FRIDAY

COLOR: NAVY BLUE

NUMBER: 19

DECREE: “TODAY I DECIDE TO BE HAPPY FOREVER.”

AQUARIUM

Things have been slow lately in your life, and the world is like this now; calm down, the energy around you will move. By the way, this is not the time to risk money or make large purchases, especially with credits, there will be time; for now you have to take care of every penny and dollar you have, maybe you may need it later. You will meet someone these days who will move the mat for you, and he will, so be prepared, you will feel what you did not feel for a long time. Luck! Your stomach will beat you up, and you need to change your diet urgently to live healthier and, of course, follow your exercise routine to the letter.

DAY: WEDNESDAY

COLOR: VIOLET

NUMBER: 7

DECREE: “MY HOME WILL BE PROTECTED BY LOS ANGELES.”

EARTH HOROSCOPES

TAURUS

Important task this week, since you conclude pending issues with someone, they can be closing love cycles, friendship or even work: there is no going back, just close the chapter and move on. Control stress, which could begin to affect health issues and is not recommended at this time. The monetary issue will begin to have some growth and that will bring you peace of mind. The most recommended thing is that you no longer go into debt; buy until you have enough. Take care of your knees and pay attention to everything that has to do with your waist and legs.

DAY: FRIDAY

COLOR: RED

NUMBER: 4

DECREE: “I LEAVE TO THE UNIVERSE WHAT I CANNOT RESOLVE”

VIRGO

Abundance will soon come to your home, it doesn’t take long. Think positive and remove doubts and bad thoughts from yourself. Part of your personality is being very square in your way of thinking and acting, but it is best to let everything take its course. You hear the news of an unexpected pregnancy, or if your dream is to have a baby, it will come soon. Be patient, do not get angry so that things flow better in your environment. Move and don’t let time catch up with you. Complete pending procedures that cannot wait. Take good care of your neck and the positions you are taking; maybe the back can be affected.

DAY: MONDAY

COLOR: BLUE WATER

NUMBER: eleven

DECREE: “EVERYTHING WILL MOVE TO THE SONG OF THE UNIVERSE.”

CAPRICORN

Sharing what you have and want is a great satisfaction, but beware: there is a universal law that says: “WHAT YOU DO FOR YOURSELF FIRST, YOU WILL DO LATER FOR OTHERS”, so don’t risk everything; seek balance and so everything will be in order in your life. You will soon enter a synergy of job competition; get ready to do your best and can earn more than you have achieved. Relationship issues will be solved little by little, you must have confidence, because if you continue with your jealousy and mistrust, you will lose him (her). Take care of your headaches.

DAY: THURSDAY

COLOR: GREEN

NUMBER: 12

DECREE: “I WILL LET THE BEST COME.”

WATER HOROSCOPES

CANCER

Do not play with fire, one always comes out burned. So if you are dating someone who is not free, there will be consequences; avoid problems. Someone with whom you can enjoy love in freedom will arrive. In labor matters you will receive good news; the most certain is that they are new opportunities that will make you very happy. In family matters, not so encouraging news regarding someone sick; put all the faith and lean on what you can. Remember that these are times to take care of ourselves and set limits so as not to get sick. Being outdoors and in clear places will help you think better.

DAY: SUNDAY

COLOR: YELLOW

NUMBER: eleven

DECREE: “I AM STRONG AND HEALTHY TODAY AND FOREVER.”

SCORPION

There will be business or work projects that will not happen at the moment, but do not be discouraged: it is only a matter of time, let everything flow and settle. For now, keep working and moving forward, don’t stop for anything; everything is achieved step by step, do not want to run. Take care of your mouth with what you talk and who you do it from, you can get in serious trouble for gossip and gossip; You have to learn to be discreet, and do not talk about what they tell you with your own shadow. Take care of urinary infections, drink enough water and maintain hygiene, it is very important.

DAY: FRIDAY

COLOR: COFFEE

NUMBER: 3

DECREE: “I DECIDE TO BE HAPPY TODAY.”

PISCES

You are going to heal the wounds little by little, and the thing is that lately times have been difficult, but everything passes and time is the best ally for that. For now you have to take care of yourself in every way and try to do it; do not neglect your diet and sleep well for your health. This is not the time to speak until you gain strength. With money you will have what you need to take her away in peace; You will not miss work, and that is a blessing right now. News from someone you have not seen for a long time and you will be very happy to hear from him. What’s more, it will help you heal in the life process that you are going through.

DAY: SUNDAY

COLOR: GREEN WATER

NUMBER: twenty-one

DECREE: “THE TRUTH WILL ALWAYS BE ON MY SIDE.”

