Weekly description of the markets

BeInCrypto looks at this week’s price movements for Bitcoin, gold, the S&P 500, and wildcard stocks: Coinbase, Tesla, and Amazon.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) has had an exceptional week. After trading sideways for most of the past week, BTC has now seen an almost uninterrupted uptrend.

Starting from a low just above $ 55,000 on April 7, the price of BTC steadily moved higher for the next two days. Then on April 10, BTC soared from $ 58,000 to $ 60,000, before falling back almost to the end of the day.

For the next two days it struggled with resistance at $ 60,000, briefly climbing above it once again on April 12. Finally, on April 13, BTC broke that resistance level to $ 63,500.

The next day, it hit a new all-time high just below $ 65,000. The selling pressure has brought it back down to about $ 63,000.

Source: Trading View

Gold

Last week, gold had a strong bullish move. This continued through April 8, peaking at $ 1,758. However, the next day it proceeded to drop to $ 1,730, but recovered somewhat over the weekend.

Following the open on April 12, the price of gold largely continued its downward trajectory. It reached a price of $ 1,722 on April 13, before climbing to $ 1,748 later that day.

It then traded at roughly 1,745 the next day before dropping to $ 1,735. However, On April 15, gold saw almost nothing but buying pressure, bringing it to nearly $ 1,770 where it is currently trading.

Source: Trading View ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/2bQmqq57.Wm4NXExVFsrTA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYwMS43NjQ3MDU4ODIzNTI5/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/LJx.SqS7Lhc6ySLMXI2BMw–~B/aD02ODI7dz0xMDg4O2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/b79634a953ae405b5d32b9c94d9a4935″ class=”caas-img”/>

Source: Trading View

According to the Financial Times, central bank and consumer demand is driving the gold market. The Hungarian National Bank increased its gold holdings from 32 tonnes to 95 tonnes last week, stating that they are “taking into account the country’s long-term strategic economic and national policy goals.”

Read more

And they add that:

“The appearance of global spikes in government debt or concerns about inflation further increase the importance of gold in the national strategy as a safe haven asset and as a store of value.”

Multimillionaires BTC

SPX

After hitting a new all-time high that topped $ 4,000 last week, the S&P 500 has continued its upward trend. Hitting $ 4,070 on April 5, SPX channeled between that price and $ 4,080 for the rest of the week.

April 8 saw a steady return of buying pressure, its price hitting almost $ 4,130 over the weekend. For most of the past week, it continued to climb, until it fell to nearly $ 4,120 at the end of April 14.

However, On April 15, SPX skyrocketed, reaching as high as $ 4,160, the price at which it is currently trading..

Source: Trading View ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/zyTVpXwnjEI2_yASD_FBYQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYwMC44ODIzNTI5NDExNzY1/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/UsLvpKMxJ0FBXSJnmCHkAQ–~B/aD02ODE7dz0xMDg4O2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/79834f916943c6fea287d14ee287d95b” class=”caas-img”/>

Source: Trading View

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said he is bullish on the financial markets. Even as the S&P 500 already approaches record levels, he noted that a number of factors are likely to drive markets higher in the near term:

“I think because of the monetary stimulus, the fiscal stimulus, the cash on the side, the earnings, the markets are fine. Markets will continue to be stronger ”.

COIN

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase were listed on the Nasdaq yesterday. The following table shows one minute candles. We see that, During the first few minutes eager shoppers pushed the price of COIN to a high of $ 428.94.

Then, as often happens during initial offers, the first few users got paid. For the next 90 minutes, the price fell to support at $ 310. At some points, it rose again past $ 340, but appears to have reached stability at $ 330.

This is just $ 20 below the preliminary price of $ 350 set at a private auction in March. This is exceptionally better than the Nasdaq reference price of $ 250.

Source: Trading View ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/PniKNR0zg6GGfvnX3FtX1Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYwMS43NjQ3MDU4ODIzNTI5/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/aEsL0Pis3Y5tYjdYxeBNwQ–~B/aD02ODI7dz0xMDg4O2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/4fca9eb890e080d6113fa1ace27fc004″ class=”caas-img”/>

Source: Trading View

The listing of Coinbase was celebrated as a milestone for the crypto ecosystem. Brad Kam, co-founder of Unstoppable Domains, said:

“Coinbase’s direct listing on Nasdaq is a huge step forward in bringing legitimacy and general awareness to the digital asset sector as a whole. For the next billion cryptocurrency users, it will be critical that we focus on ease of use. Millions of funds have been lost due to typographical errors in difficult-to-read wallet addresses or simply sending the wrong coin to the wrong wallet. “

AMZN

Since the end of March, Amazon has been on a roll. The price of The stock has been trending almost uninterrupted for almost the last two weeks.

From a low of $ 3,000, the stock price is still up another 13%, past $ 3,400. Although it is still below AMZN’s all-time high of $ 3,549 reached last September. It has dropped a bit since then, now trading at roughly $ 3,371.

Source: Trading View ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/89Sy8nUzMEK0L3JfFsgcXw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYwMC44ODIzNTI5NDExNzY1/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/oM3XMe9VzjFaai9up6f_7w–~B/aD02ODE7dz0xMDg4O2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/98bf40288580e32c736b7a38409f8357″ class=”caas-img”/>

Source: Trading View

According to technology analyst Brent Thill, AMZN is still 70% undervalued at current valuation levels:

“Our breakout analysis shows approximately a 70% rise over the next three years. [para AMZN], powered by Amazon Web Services and Advertising ”.

This would put Amazon’s market capitalization at $ 3 trillion by 2024. “The company also has room for further expansion in areas such as apparel, B2B and SaaS,” Thill wrote.

Amazon

TSLA

Tesla has performed similarly to AMZN in the past two weeks. The electric car company rose from $ 600 to $ 660 at the end of March.

It opened higher on April 1, before trading lower at the end of the day. TSLA reopened higher on April 5 to exceed $ 700, this time taking several days to re-quote.

It wasn’t until April 12 that TSLA reached $ 700 trading at that price for the rest of the day. The next day, TSLA skyrocketed, climbing as high as $ 760.

Source: Trading View

Selling pressure on April 14 pushed it back to $ 730, where it is currently trading.

The post Bitcoin, Gold and Stock Exchanges: Weekly Overview of the Markets was first seen on BeInCrypto.