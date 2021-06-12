Weekly description of the markets

BeInCrypto looks at this week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold and stocks: Riot Blockchian and Clean Energy Fuels.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) had another shaky week, perhaps even more than the week before. After breaking the price of $ 39,000 on June 3, BTC fell to 37,000 the next day.

Although it rose again to $ 38,000 by June 5, it fell again to $ 36,000 where it remained until June 7.

At around noon, BTC fell to nearly $ 31,000 by June 8.

However, from there it seemed to rebound, reaching $ 37,000 by the end of June 9 and $ 38,000 the next day. It is currently trading at approximately $ 37,000.

In the early hours of June 10, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision published a consultation document stating that cryptocurrencies should have some of the strictest capital requirements, due to their risks.

Despite the somewhat harsh assessment by the Basel Committee, investors appear to have gained relative acceptance of cryptocurrencies.

The consultation shows that regulators are taking the market seriously and preparing the banking industry for widespread adoption. Bitcoin jumped roughly $ 2,000 with the publication of the article.

Gold

Although it did not perform as solidly as the previous one, gold appears to have recovered from the slide it suffered towards the end of last week.

After surpassing $ 1,900 on June 2, the price of gold fell on June 3 to $ 1,860 on June 4.

However, later that day it rallied a bit, climbing back to $ 1,890.

After falling a bit, it had hit $ 1,900 again on June 8.

Despite the small rise, the price of gold fell for the next two days to $ 1,880. But around noon the price shot up, taking it to $ 1,890 where it is currently trading.

The reversal came after data showed US consumer prices rose more than expected last month. According to Edward Moya, Senior Market Analyst at OANDA:

“The key takeaway is that this market strongly believes that the US Federal Reserve will not change its stance anytime soon and that the playbook for gold remains.”

Although some pressures on gold prices remain, ultimately, the belief that “runaway” inflation, which could trigger a tightening of Fed policy, is unlikely, which should keep gold support, Moya said.

Riot Blockchian (RIOT)

Riot Blockchain has had a solid June so far. After starting the month at around $ 27, the stock rose to $ 30 in the following days, before falling again at the weekend. On June 7, RIOT was trading at $ 29 basically all day.

But on June 8, the stock dipped, reaching less than $ 26. From there it rallied, peaking at more than $ 32 on June 9. It is currently trading at approximately $ 30.

RIOT’s recovery on Tuesday is due to a recent development. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week, Riot Blockchain is selling 2.2 million Coinsquare shares to Mogo (NASDAQ: MOGO) in exchange for 2.3 million Mogo shares.

Mogo is a FinTech company, while Coinsquare is a cryptocurrency exchange based in Canada.

Although the deal had been previously announced, the latest SEC filing revealed that the first payment for Mogo’s shares was made on June 4.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels has also had a good June so far. Starting the month at around $ 8, the CLNE jumped to $ 9.50 on June 3.

The next two trading days saw it grow even further before declining again, reaching $ 10.50 on June 7.

However, the stock did make a significant move higher on June 9 to more than $ 12 and went on to have a rather volatile day. It is currently trading at approximately $ 11.50.

Clean Energy Fuels, which collects and transports the natural gas produced by animal waste collected on dairy farms, is the latest to receive the “meme” stock label.

Clean Energy skyrocketed 37% on June 9 as “meme trading” gained momentum and Reddit members celebrated, “Can you smell the cow dung and the Benjamins this morning?” asked a meme.

At that moment, CLNE had already risen 22% during the previous week.

The company does not appear to have released any major news explaining the stock movement, but similarly to other meme stocks, Clean Energy’s move appears to be fueled by a brief contraction attempt.

