Weekly description of the markets

BeInCrypto analyzes this week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold and stocks: Shopify, Mastercard, and GameStop

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin had another difficult week, but not quite as tumultuous as the previous one. By May 27, it had passed $ 40,000, only to fall again over the course of the next two days. As of May 30, it was trading at roughly $ 34,000.

It rose to more than $ 36,000 that day, before falling again. From May 31, it reached $ 37,000, then dropped to $ 36,000 on June 1, and down to $ 38,000 on June 2. By June 3, it was above $ 39,000, where it is currently trading.

Global bank JPMorgan said that Institutional investors have so far avoided buying BTC during the current drop in the price of the cryptocurrency.

JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a research note that Bitcoin’s price could fall further before stabilizing after a correction:

“Now it seems unlikely that we will see this volatility index return to the x2 levels of last summer. The best we can hope for in the medium term is that this volatility index partially reverts from around x6 currently to around x4 by the end of the year ”.

Gold

Despite having fallen considerably in recent hours, gold has had a fairly stable week.

At the end of last week, the price of gold had been flirting with the price of $ 1,900, which managed to overcome the weekend of May 28.

It maintained this on May 31, rising marginally to $ 1,915 on June 1. However, from there, it fell below $ 1,900 through June 2. At the end of that day it broke that threshold again, only to fall on June 3. It is currently trading around $ 1,870..

Gold apparently slipped due to better-than-expected U.S. employment and service sector data, which propelled the dollar higher and fueled expectations that strong economic readings could reignite the Fed’s decline.

According to Bob Haberkorn, Senior Market Strategist at RJO Futures:

“We are coming out of the woods here, the data is improving, there are some inflation issues that could put a damper on things, but we have turned the corner. […] The better-than-expected data has put traders on the defensive, they are bracing for possible statements from the Federal Reserve on higher or lower rates, although not immediately. “

Shopify (SHOP)

Canadian e-commerce company Shopify has had a good couple of weeks. Since May 13 at just under $ 1,040, the stock price has risen steadily. By May 17, the price had reached $ 1,100 and by May 19, $ 1,140.

Throughout that day and the next, it topped $ 1,200. It kept it up from there, hitting just over $ 1,270 at its peak on May 24. SHOP has been funneled between that price and $ 1,230 since then, but recently fell. It is currently trading at approximately $ 1,220.

Shopify’s financial perspective continues to assume that:

“As countries roll out vaccines in 2021 and populations can move more freely, the overall economic environment is likely to improve.”

Expect some rotation in consumer spending toward offline retail and “a more normalized pace” of e-commerce growth.

Mastercard (MA)

In general, Mastercard has performed somewhat poorly in the past week. From a recent high of $ 373 on May 25, MA fell, over the next two days, reaching $ 361 on May 27.

The next two days of trading, it struggled to break above $ 365, and finally fell below $ 360, at the end of June 1.

However, the price increased and jumped further to $ 370, at the opening time of June 2, but then declined throughout the day. It is currently trading at approximately $ 365.

Despite these variations, Mastercard appears optimistic about the travel recovery as vaccines increase in the United States and abroad.

Mastercard says it is seeing strength in countries where vaccination programs have taken hold and governments have established “travel bubbles.” According to statements by CFO Sachin Mehra:

“There are more and more of those that are starting to happen. […] The trips are beginning to return ”.

GameStop (GME)

In the meantime, GameStop (GME) seems to be getting attention again. After funneling between $ 160 and $ 180 for a week, GME surpassed the $ 200 mark on May 25, and then rose further to $ 240 on May 24.

It continued to trade there, rising to $ 260, then down to $ 220 on May 28, before rising again in the new week reaching $ 280 on June 2. It has since fallen and is now trading at roughly $ 250.

Source: Trading View

The increase can be attributed primarily to the broader rally seen in “meme” stocks.

There is also company-specific news that drove the share price rally. GameStop is building a non-fungible token (NFT) platform based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

