Weekly Decentralized Trading Volumes Close to $ 20 Billion, Uniswap Captures the Lion’s Share, Pancakeswap Trading Increases

On Tuesday, the founder of decentralized exchange (dex) Uniswap tweeted about the trading platform surpassing $ 10 billion in weekly transaction volume for the first time. Decentralized trading volumes have grown tremendously, as dex platforms built on Ethereum have posted a volume of over $ 18 billion over the last week. Meanwhile, dex Pancakeswap, an app that uses Binance Smart Chain, has seen trading volumes skyrocket.

Uniswap 7-Day Statistics Capture $ 10 Billion in Global Trade Volume

Decentralized finance (defi) has exploded over the past 12 months as $ 58 billion in total locked value (TVL) remains in defi applications today. A large part of this money is held on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, but several other blockchains are consuming this market.

Seven-day, 24-hour dex trade volumes on April 21, 2021.

While liquidity funds are getting bigger, dex volumes have also grown tremendously in recent weeks. Hayden Adams, the founder of Uniswap, tweeted about a milestone for the dex that he invoked, as he recently captured $ 10 billion in seven-day trading volume.

“Uniswap’s weekly trading volume exceeded $ 10 billion for the first time,” Adams wrote. “$ 10b / week is more than $ 0.5 trillion per year,” he added. In terms of domain using defipulse.com statistics, Uni ranks third in terms of TVL.

Uniswap’s seven-day trade volume photo via Hayden Adam’s recent tweet on April 20, 2021.

Statistics from Dune Analytics don’t show Uniswap hitting the $ 10 billion mark, but it is tremendously close to $ 9.7 billion. Dune Analytics has logged $ 18 billion in dex-based exchanges over the last week through 13 different dex apps. This includes Uniswap, Sushiswap ($ 3B), Curve ($ 2.1B), and 0x Native ($ 1.1B) respectively.

Alternative chains see demand

However, these days, a dex called Pancakeswap, a platform that uses Binance Smart Chain, is generating significant trading volumes. It is becoming well known that fees on Binance’s sidechain network are much lower than Ethereum’s fees, which have skyrocketed in recent times.

Pancakeswap trade volumes on April 21, 2021.

Pancakeswap has seen over $ 4 billion in global trading volume over the past seven days and the volumes have risen a lot week over week. Pancakeswap’s biggest pairs this week include wrapped BNB / BUSD, safemoon / WBNB, and CAKE / WBNB.

Additionally, there are other projects that are seeing increased interest, some of which are being built like Smartbch at BCH, others that have matured like Switcheo’s Demex, and projects that are just starting out, like Thorchain. Additionally, blockchains like Tezos, Polkadot, Cardano, and several others want a piece of the defi pie too.

Also, the popular dex Uniswap has plans to release version three (V3) during the first week of May. Uniswap V3 is expected to see a number of newly added features that could further increase Uniswap volumes. Meanwhile, centralized exchanges (cex) platforms continue to face stronger competition from dex platforms coming from all sides.

What do you think about the dex apps that have gained tremendous momentum and significant commercial volume over the past few weeks? Let us know what you think on this topic in the comment section below.

