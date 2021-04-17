Weekly clasp on Wall Street: 1% gains and renewed all-time highs

Wall street (Dow Jones + 0.49%; S&P 500 + 0.37%; Nasdaq + 0.10%) seems to have no brake. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 remain at record highs. The first accumulates an annual increase greater than eleven%, supported by the rotation of investors towards more cyclical assets such as banks and industrial companies. The Nasdaq for its part remains above 14,000. The main New York indices closed the week with gains of more than 1%.

The banking sector has been the protagonist this week, since JP Morgan Chase, Citi, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs They have far exceeded the consensus forecasts with their results, despite the impact of low interest rates on their net interest margin. This Friday is the turn of another great entity, Morgan stanley, and positive results are also expected.

The American stock market is experiencing a sweet moment, driven by some economic data showing a recovery in the form of an economic boom. The data published for the month of March, such as the retail sales, inflation and PMIs indicators, indicate that activity is growing strongly and that it will continue to do so in the coming months.

PEACE OF MIND IN BONDS

One of the factors that has contributed to the good everything of the stock markets is that, despite these signs of strong growth, the profitability of the American public debt has not rebounded. The performance of the 10-year bond advance slightly to 1.57%, but it remains below the annual maximum of 1.75% marked a few days ago.

“What investors they couldn’t understand was the market reaction to the very solid economic data. The major US indices renewed records and US 10-year yields fell. This is the exact opposite of what you might expect, “says Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at Swissquote.

“The enthusiasm for the very good data was a bit of a surprise and led many to conclude that Jerome Powell is doing a great job keeping the market mesmerized“says this analyst. Other experts explain that the drop in bond yields is due to a technical adjustment driven by hedge funds and Japanese investors, who have just started their new fiscal year.

It remains to be seen, however, how far inflation picks up. But as long as prices do not rise more than what the Federal Reserve (Fed), which forecasts a PCE inflation of 2.4% in the coming months, there will be no danger that the central bank will be forced to raise interest rates or withdraw its stimulus to combat the pandemic.

At a strategic level, the BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, has commented that he sees the bag “incredibly bullish“, especially in the short term.” I think that thanks to the monetary and fiscal stimuli, the corporate results … markets are good, and they will continue to be strong“said one of the strongest hands in the market.

On the economic scene, the April preliminary University of Michigan Confidence Index, and is expected to rise to almost 90 points from 84.9.

By technical analysis, the Nasdaq 100 has set all-time highs and has returned to ‘free rise’, the best possible situation for any underlying. “From the lows of the last great crisis (March 2020) accumulates a revaluation of 105%. Or what is the same, it has doubled in price in little more than a year, “he says. Jose Maria Rodriguez, analyst of Bolsa-manía.

In other markets, oil West texas rises 0.3% to $ 63.65, while the euro it appreciates 0.1% and changes to $ 1.1976. In addition, the profitability of the 10-year American bond advances to 1.57% and the ounce of gold it rises 0.2% to $ 1,770.