Weekly claims for unemployment benefit rise to 744,000

15 minutes. The number of weekly claims for unemployment benefits in the United States rose to 744,000 last week, up from 728,000 the previous week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported Thursday.

The average number of requests in four weeks, a measure that compensates for weekly ups and downs, slightly amounted to 723,750, compared with one of 719,000 in the previous week.

According to BLS, in the week ending March 27, there were 3.73 million people receiving this benefit. This figure compares with 3.79 million in the previous week, which is the lowest level since March 2020.

Weekly Unemployment Benefit Claims reached a record 6.8 million a year ago when the pandemic hit.

So far this year, these procedures have gradually decreased from 927,000 applications in the first week of January. In fact, in the week ending March 21, it was below the 700,000 level for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The unemployment rate fell to 6% in March, while the economic reactivation in the United States is confirmed with the accelerated vaccination process.