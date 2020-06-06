The flows of investment funds and net ETF’s in the United States during the week ending May 27 were as follows:

Flow of Investment Funds and ETFs (Millions of dollars) – Week 22 Weekly Average 4 weeks Accumulated since beginning of the year – USA Shares 1,612-6,676-91,377 – Foreign Shares-3,963-5,625-34,848 Shares (Total) -2,352-12.301-126,226 Bonds17, 44917,389-83,404 Monetary-1,20813,5641,183,753 Raw Materials 8221,40130,367

I attach the weekly charts with the evolution of the four main categories in the last two years and the average of 4 weeks.

Actions

Outflows into equity funds and ETFs continue for 6 consecutive weeks, although inflows into domestic funds do occur. In the annual accumulated reimbursements exceed 126,000 million dollars, for exceeding 57,000 million last year in the same period.

Bonds

One more week of subscriptions in fixed income funds and ETF’s accumulating more than 91,000 million dollars in the last 7 weeks. So far this year the outputs are 83,000 million, compared to 164,000 million that investors had subscribed on the same dates of the previous year.

Monetary

Slight outflows in money funds after 15 weeks of significant inflows, so that the positive balance accumulated this year remains at about $ 1,184 billion, almost 11 times more than the $ 109 billion in 2019.

Raw Materials

Subscriptions in raw material ETF’s for 10 consecutive weeks, so that the accumulated balance so far this year is more than 30,000 million dollars, while last year’s repayments were 2,500 million.

Perpe.

Consult PMI Manufacturing table in June in almost 60 countries at www.perpe.es/pmi-manufacturing

