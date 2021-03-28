Weekly Cash Flows by Perpe

Net flows of mutual funds and ETFs in the United States during the week ending March 17 were as follows:

Flow of Mutual Funds and ETF’s (Millions of dollars) – Week 11 Weekly Average 4 weeks Accumulated since the beginning of the year – USA Shares 42,98018,49250,828 – Foreign Shares 10,7021,67723,555 Shares (Total) 53,68220,16874,381 Bonds15,79312 .458 206,649 Monetary-6,51513,16690,884 Raw Materials-631-1,572-3,668

I enclose the weekly charts with the evolution of the four main categories in the last two years and the average of 4 weeks.

Stocks Very strong subscriptions in equity funds and ETFs far exceeding the previous all-time high of just a few weeks ago, with more than $ 53 billion. In the accumulated annual, inflows are 74,000 million, compared to outflows of more than 19,000 million the previous year on the same dates.

Bonds Once again, there are subscriptions in funds and fixed income ETFs, so that in the accumulated annual income exceeds 206,000 million dollars, up from 81,000 million last year in the same period.

Monetary Exits during the week in money funds after 5 weeks of inflows, which cause the positive balance accumulated this year to fall to 91,000 million dollars, below 173,000 million in 2020.

Commodities Sixth consecutive week of exits in commodity ETF’s accumulating almost 7,000 million dollars in that period. This year, outflows are 3,700 million, compared to entries for 7,600 million in the same period of the previous year.

