Weekly Cash Flows by Perpe

The flows of investment funds and net ETFs in the United States during the week ended April 7 were as follows:

Flow of Mutual Funds and ETF’s (Millions of dollars) – Week 14 Weekly Average 4 weeks Accumulated since the beginning of the year – USA Shares4,82612,01255,897 – Foreign Shares7,6027,24941,844 Shares (Total) 12,42719,26097,738Bonds21,58314 .923250,547Money-12,64423,027189,506Commodities -466-542-5,204

I enclose the weekly charts with the evolution of the four main categories in the last two years and the average of 4 weeks.

Actions Fifth week of significant subscriptions in equity funds and ETFs triggered by inflows from both domestic and foreign funds. In the accumulated annual, subscriptions exceed 97,000 million dollars compared to 59,000 million that investors had reimbursed the previous year on the same dates.

Bonds Strong fund inflows and fixed income ETFs accumulating more than $ 376 billion in the last 22 weeks, with just one week of outflows in the last year. So far this year, subscriptions are 250,000 million, while in the same period last year, outflows were 165,000 million.

Monetary Refunds in money funds that decrease accumulated inflows to more than 189,000 million dollars this year, down from the 792,000 million that investors had subscribed in 2020.

Commodities Ninth week of exits in commodity ETFs, so in the accumulated annual reimbursements are 5.2 billion dollars, compared to inflows of just over 12 billion in the same period last year.

Perpe. Twitter: @_perpe_

________________________________________________________________________________________________

1421 Equity.jpg

1421 Bond.jpg

1421 Money Market.jpg

1421 Commodity.jpg