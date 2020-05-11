The flows of investment funds and net ETF’s in the United States during the week ending April 29 were as follows:

Flow of Investment Funds and ETFs (Millions of dollars) – Week 18 Weekly Average 4 weeks Accumulated since beginning of year – USA Shares-12,733797-64,638 – Foreign Shares-6,791-5,257-12,332 Shares (Total) -19,524-4,460-76,969 Bonds6, 6962,999-152,571 Monetary 82,20684,2371,129,499 Raw Materials 1,6923,17824,762

I attach the weekly charts with the evolution of the four main categories in the last two years and the average of 4 weeks.

Actions

Second week of redemptions in funds and equity ETF’s with outflows in both domestic and foreign funds. The 4-week average is again in negative territory. In the annual accumulated reimbursements increase to about 77,000 million dollars compared to 36,000 million in the same period of the previous year.

Bonds

Inflows into fixed income funds and ETF’s for the third consecutive week. So far this year the outputs are 152,000 million dollars, while last year on the same dates investors had subscribed 146,000 million.

Monetary

Subscriptions in money funds do not stop for 12 weeks, so the accumulated entries increase to $ 1,117 billion, well above the 33,000 million in 2019.

Raw Materials

Once again, entries in commodity ETFs are made this week, so this year the subscriptions are close to 25,000 million dollars, while the previous year’s repayments were 1,300 million.

