Weekly Bits: First Bitcoin ETF in Brazil and Other News

The first episode of Weekly Bits is airing! In alliance with Rispar, Gustavo Marinho and Neto Guaraci bring the highlights of the cryptocurrency market. This week we had several important events, including the first Bitcoin ETF approved by the CVM, the Ethereum emergency migration plan and many other news. Additionally, we go over the top bitcoin price analyzes, bringing what names like Bo Williams and Tone Vays predict. We also have a segment to talk about the fundamental analysis of crypto assets. And finally, the most important thing that will happen in the next week, every Saturday you update yourself with the best of the digital asset market: we are also at Anchor if you prefer. Leave your suggestion, idea or feedback in the comments 👇

