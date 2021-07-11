Weekly balance: Solaria gains momentum, while Telefónica, ACS and Repsol suffer

New week of losses on the Ibex 35, close to 1.50%, in a context of concern about the rapid expansion of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, up to 60% more contagious than the original strain, which could ruin economic recovery forecasts. Despite the falls and after the rebound on Friday, our selective has managed to finish these five sessions above the support of 8,740 points that it abandoned on Thursday.

By values, the hikes have been led by Solaria, a title that, in recent months, is being subjected to great volatility. Specifically, the renewable energy group has added 7.30% thanks to a Very positive report from Bank of America analysts.

The two socimis of the index have also signed a week of gains (Colonial, + 3.14%; Marline, + 2.30%), while PharmaMar and the airline group IAG progress of over 2% has been recorded.

Conversely, Telefónica has led the declines after leaving 4.79%. According to the analysts of Bolsamanía, the operator has lost the support of 3.80 euros and “although in the medium term its appearance is still good, in the short it could continue to fall to 3.60 euros.”

Among the most bearish stocks of these days, we must also point to ACS (-4.74%), whose graph continues to show no signs of strength, since Repsol, which has yielded 4.52% amid the uncertainty over global supplies after the failed OPEC + meeting.

Likewise, two companies linked to the tourism sector, Amadeus Y Meliá Hotels, have been placed among the worst of these five sessions, with cuts that have approached 4%.

Finally, special mention deserves Fluidra which, despite being in the middle of the pack (+ 0.72%), has broken the resistance of 35 euros and is trading on a free rise. So far this year, the Catalan pool group accumulates a revaluation of 70%, thus being the most bullish of the selective.

Weekly variations Ibex 35