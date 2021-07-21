Weekly anticovid test or get vaccinated: Requirements for health workers in New York

15 minutes. New York City will force healthcare workers at its medical centers and public hospitals to get vaccinated or tested for coronavirus every week.

This measure tries to mitigate the fact that around a third of the toilets in the metropolis have not been inoculated.

According to local media, the mayor of the city, Bill de Blasio, will announce this Wednesday the decision, what will go into effect in August.

The measure comes when an increase in coronavirus cases is being recorded throughout the United States with the advance of the delta variant.

This is the first measure imposed by De Blasio in New York that requires city officials to prove they are vaccinated.

If not inoculated, healthcare workers will need to submit a recent negative COVID-19 test in New York.

The new rule is estimated to affect more than 10% of the 300,000 people who work for New York City.

It is unknown if in the future it will apply to other officials, such as police officers, teachers or drivers of the means of transport.

“It’s about safety in the healthcare setting,” explained De Blasio’s press secretary, Bill Neidhardt.

Specifically, the rule will apply to the 11 hospitals managed by New York City, including those in Bellevue and Elmhurst, as well as clinics and nursing homes.

Some 2 million adult New Yorkers have yet to receive any doses of the coronavirus vaccine, despite efforts by authorities who have vaccinated New Yorkers in their own residences.

The authorities offered the injections in temporary centers located on the metro network or in museums.

Currently, fewer than 10,000 New Yorkers are receiving the first dose of the vaccine, despite the fact that the number of new daily cases soared to 600 last week, more than double what was recorded last June.