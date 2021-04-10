Weekend with storms in most of Spain

Rains and stormy showers will appear this weekend in most of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, with a typically spring environment of temperatures that will exceed 20 degrees during the two days only in the Guadalquivir valley, the Canary Islands and areas of the Mediterranean.

This atmospheric instability is something “very typical of spring” and the showers will affect many areas and “they have sudden beginnings and ends,” according to the spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), Rubén del Campo, who recommended checking the weather forecast before engaging in outdoor activities.

This is due to the fact that most of Spain is affected by the presence of low surface pressures and a trough in the upper layers of the troposphere. “A trough is a kind of cold air tongue, whose low temperature and the circulation of winds that it generates in its surroundings cause atmospheric instability, “explained Del Campo.

Aemet’s prediction indicates that temperatures will be lower than normal this Saturday, especially on the Mediterranean coast and higher in the eastern Cantabrian, while this Sunday there will be an inverse situation, with more heat than usual in the Mediterranean provinces and less in Galicia and the Cantabrian area.

Saturday

This Saturday they expect showers spread over large areas of Spain. Once again, they will return to the Mediterranean area of ​​the peninsula, Melilla and the Balearic Islands, where they will be weak and will be accompanied by mud, as the dust in suspension will persist.

Instead, storms will intensify downtown, the northwest of the peninsula and Extremadura, and will be strong in Galicia, the interior of the Cantabrian communities, Castilla y León, the north and west of Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and Madrid. In these areas, there may also be hail and strong gusts of wind.

Temperatures will drop in the northwest of the peninsula and will rise notably in the northeast. Thermometers will mark more than 20 degrees in the Ebro basin, points of the eastern Cantabrian and the Guadalquivir valley.

Sunday

Sunday will continue “scrambled time”, according to Del Campo, with stormy showers widely distributed in the northern half and the center of the peninsula, as well as the South Plateau. These precipitations will be strong or persistent and may be accompanied by hail in the Cantabrian area, the upper Ebro, the center, the South Plateau and the surroundings of the Iberian System and the Pyrenees.

There may also be showers in points of the peninsular Mediterranean area and the Balearic Islands. The areas with the least probability of rainfall will be the west of Galicia and the extreme southeast of the peninsula, that is, the two opposite ends of the peninsula.

The temperatures will drop to eight degrees in the northern third compared to Saturday, which will bring the snow level to around 800 to 1,000 meters in that area.

Monday and Tuesday

On the other hand, time will stabilize Monday and Tuesday of next week, when widely distributed rains will give a temporary truce.

Of course, on Monday there will be some showers in the extreme north of the peninsula, the Balearic Islands and mountainous areas of the eastern third of the peninsula. In the rest of the country there will be clear skies. On Tuesday the sun will shine in most of Spain, although in the afternoon the cloudiness will increase in the west of the peninsula, without ruling out that at the end of the day it will rain in Galicia and the west of Castilla y León and Extremadura.

Monday and Tuesday will blow winds from the east and southeast, which will cause temperatures to rise in the northwest of the peninsula, where those dry and overheated winds of Mediterranean origin will reach.

The thermal rise It will be notable on Monday in Galicia and the Guadalquivir valley, and this rise will extend to a good part of the northern half of the peninsula on Tuesday. In Galicia and a good part of the center and south of the peninsula, it will exceed 20 degrees, and the thermometers could even read up to 28 degrees in the Guadalquivir valley

From this wednesday

As of Wednesday of next week, a new low pressure system from the Atlantic will take over. “The scrambled time will return to the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, with showers especially in the northwest of the peninsula, which will also occur in a more dispersed way in the rest of the western half, the central zone and the extreme north, “said Del Campo.

The rains could be extended this Thursday to large areas of the peninsula. As of Friday, the northern third would be the area with the highest probability of precipitation, although the weather forecast is still uncertain. Temperatures are likely to rise in the second half of next week and the southern half of the peninsula will be warmer than normal.

Finally, in the Canary Islands the regime of breezes until the first days of next week, with clouds of diurnal evolution in the central hours of the day and possible weak showers, especially in the north of the islands of greater relief.