Weekend fights: What will we see?

Although he will not finally fight this April (he lost two opponents) Jaime Munguía would be the indirect protagonist of the weekend, due to a fight where his next rival should come from: Demetrius Andrade vs. Liam Williams. Something that we analyze in this video along with the previous comment of that fight that we will see on DAZN.

We also looked at why we pay close attention to the clash we will see for Triller from Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach and the influence, for what comes in the business, of that fight-show between Jake Paul and Ben Askren, as well as the return of Tony Harrison facing Bryant Perrella on FOX.