Week of slight falls on Wall Street despite volatility and with highs in the S&P 500

Wall street has rebounded this Friday after the correction of this Thursday, caused by the announcement of Joe biden from raise taxes on high income and capital gains and the increases already exceed 1%. The good economic data published has increased investor optimism, both in the service sector and in the manufacturing sector. The S&P 500 has set new all-time highs at 4,191 points.

The April Preliminary Manufacturing PMI It has risen to 60.6 from 59.1 and has beaten the forecast of 60.5. In addition, the PMI services for the same period, the real lung of the economy, has risen to 63.1 from 60.4, above the forecast of 61.5.

Chris williamson, Director of IHS Markit, the firm that produces these indicators, has commented that “the US economy is enjoying a strong start to the second quarter“.

In addition, it is working “with all cylinders, as coronavirus restrictions loosenas an impressive vaccine rollout, brighter forecasts and stimulus measures have helped drive demand. “

Williamson has emphasized that “the service sector is growing at the fastest pace in almost 12 years survey history, and manufacturers reported one of the strongest expansions observed in the last seven years“.

The only mole of this great recovery is “factory production continues to be throttled by unprecedented delays in the supply chain“, what is causing”a higher rise in pricesThis may lead to inflationary pressures in the medium term, one of the main fears of investors.

BIDEN TAX INCREASE

On the tax hike, Biden will propose next week doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy Americans to 39.6%, with the aim of financing its stimulus plans to boost economic growth.

The president was also in the news this Thursday by the ambitious commitments publicly announced during the Climate Leaders Summit, which was held virtually and also had the commitment of China to accelerate your emission reduction.

The United States has committed to net greenhouse gas emissions in the country are reduced between 50% and 52% by 2030, taking into account the 2005 levels. Something that had already been anticipated, but whose confirmation is a very powerful signal for the international community.

At the business level, Intel drops 5% after posting their results last night. The world’s largest chip maker won $ 3,361 million in the first quarter of 2021, 40% less than the previous year.

On the positive, Snap, the matrix of the social network Snapchat, rises 5% after beating the forecasts with its quarterly results.

In other markets, oil West texas rises 0.3% to $ 61.62, while the euro it appreciates 0.3% and changes to $ 1.2057. In addition, the profitability of the 10-year American bond rises slightly to 1.56% and the ounce of gold it advanced 0.1% to $ 1,784.

Finally, the bitcoin plummets 9%, up $ 48,200, and continues with its great correction from all-time highs. According to Bolsamanía, the technical analysis points to the support of $ 44,000.