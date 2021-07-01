Week of changes in EXATLON USA

Photo: Erasmus Provence

The biggest challenge comes to the arenas of the fifth season in Exatlon United States starting tonight, July 1. Here the tenacity of the Famous and Contender teams will be put to the test once they have to fight against the wind and push their bodies to the limit to obtain victory in this unmissable and challenging circuit called “Amphibian”. There is no doubt that as the days go by, the challenges and situations become more and more unexpected.

The Amphibious Circuit: What is it about?

Spokesmen for Exatlon United States explained to us in detail everything related to this Amphibious Circuit that the athletes who continue in the fierce sands of the Dominican Republic, will be able to cross from today, in the video, Frederik indicates that “Everything begins in the heights” , with a free fall from a platform to a pool, where the two athletes will fall and then go out and go to the next stage through a ladder.

They will take a giant key that will activate a mechanism and open the jets of water in a corridor that they will have to cross carrying a giant handlebar, which they will then use to open a gate that will be what will take them to the next level.

Later they will pull a rope that will turn a giant wheel, which will only move if they step on a button. The translation of the wheel will go through a flag that they must take, then hit the metal surface with a hammer that will turn on the light of the giant fish tank. There they must pull a lever that will activate the life jackets, and immediately run to the slide that will take them to the last pool.

There they will have to swim against the current and reach the “Air Tunnel” where they must push a gate, get out of there and finally reach the target area, where, as we already know, everything will be defined.

Week of changes in Exatlon United States

With the new “Amphibious Circuit”, new reinforcements also arrive that add to the competition this week. The situation of these incorporations has generated quite a controversy in social networks, where they assure that at this point the competition is already at a very advanced level to receive more athletes who arrive in the Dominican Republic with a new and different perspective, compared to who are still in the competition, since its inception last January.

The new reinforcements that are added to Exatlon United States are:

This time, everything will be different. The girls who arrive as reinforcements will be dressed in black. Here, Celebrities and Contestants will be able to see the skill and abilities of each one of them. Afterwards, Celebrities and Contestants will compete at 10 points, and whoever wins, can choose one of the girls and the other will go to the other team that lost. Here we present them:

Diana Juarez, 22-year-old girl born in Celaya, Guanajuato, played soccer since she was four years old and was the leader of the cross country team at her school. Diana always ran more than 150 miles a week, a life-changing discipline that later led to athletics. Her passion for weightlifting has led her to become a personal trainer. He considers that competing in Exatlón United States will be a great opportunity and challenge to show his strength.

Géneris Romero, 25, is a Venezuelan athlete specialized in the 100-meter hurdles and long jump. He won the gold medal at the 2018 South American Games. His interest in being part of Exatlón United States was born after watching a video about the competition on YouTube. Her parents don’t know that she joined the competition to surprise them when they see her on the show.

