Week in crypto: Institutions dive and Altcoins gain strength

This week has been characterized by an increase in crypto services aimed specifically at institutional investors and, in addition, by the resurgence of Altcoins with extraordinary profits.

Goldman Sachs launches a service for institutional investors

Thus, this week CNBC revealed the publication of an internal memorandum from Goldman Sachs through which it announced the launch of a crypto trading desk.

According to the memo, Rajesh Venkataramani, a partner at Goldman Sachs, explained that the trading desk will only trade crypto NDFs, along with future BTC CME trades on a primary basis, all cash settlements.

NYDIG Strives to Simplify Buying Bitcoin by US Banks

This week the NYDIG partnered with Fidelity National Information Services (FIS). This with the aim that US banks can offer their clients the possibility of selling, buying and holding Bitcoin.

Thus, Patrick Sells, head of banking solutions at NYDIG, explained to CNBC that their goal is to make it easier for Americans and ordinary corporations to buy Bitcoin. This through your existing banking relationships.

Citigroup investigates to launch a crypto product

In addition, Citigroup’s global head of foreign exchange, Itay Tuchman, assured that the bank is exploring the possibility of offering crypto-based services.

However, Tuchman explained to the Financial Times that they plan to follow regulatory guidelines. Therefore, Tuchman’s goal is to offer a crypto product that does not raise alarms.

Mercado Libre invests USD 7.8 million in the leading crypto

Yes, this week Mercado Libre reported having invested USD 7.8 million in the leading crypto, Bitcoin.

His latest investment is probably related to his presentation of a real estate platform through which crypto users could use Bitcoin. Consequently, it is the last major company that has decided to dive into the crypto market.

Ethereum (ETH) bull run breaks all crypto barriers

Starting with Ethereum (ETH), altcoins have performed especially well over the past week in the crypto market.

In particular, Ethereum has registered a growth of almost 30% during the last 7 days. In fact, the performance of the crypto led Mark Cuban to support it by ensuring that its growth has no limits.

“Between DAI and ETH 2.0, and all the staking they provide liquidity everywhere else, I wouldn’t be surprised if we get significant deflation. Which is one of the reasons why Ethereum is skyrocketing… “, assured Cuban.

Also, during an interview with Bloomberg, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao assured that the recent rise of Ethereum is thanks to NFTs.

But, in addition to that, this week we reported from CryptoTrend the significant decrease in the available supply of Ethereum in crypto exchanges. In particular, the amount of ETH on crypto exchanges has decreased at the cost of the increase in the amount locked in DeFi.

Ethereum Classic also brought surprises to the crypto market

As we previously reported in CryptoTrend, Ethereum Classic has seen extraordinary growth over the last week that has surprised the crypto community. Especially when, in general, it is one of the altcoins that go unnoticed in the crypto market.

In this way, during the last 7 days, ETC has registered a growth of approximately 159%; standing out against the rest of the altcoins. At the time we explained that such growth is probably linked to Ethereum’s bull run.

In a few lines …

Filecoin enters the world of NFTs with a beta storage service called NFT.Storage.WallStreetBets launched its own DeFi token and platform on the Binance blockchain.eBay has announced that it is investigating including crypto means of payments and, in addition, it is investigating the Non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Miami Mayor Francis Suarez reported personally purchasing Bitcoin and Ethereum.

