April 11, 2020

Colombian singer Greeicy Rendón It shook social networks again and, why deny it, us too, after publishing this video with a little dance that, my goodness!

And it seems that it’s time at home has given artists many crazy ideas and Greeicy does not escape them.

From adopting a two-month-old baby pig, to combing cows, Greeicy Rendón he no longer knows what to do with his free time.

And this time he brings us this entertaining dance, with which he officially participates in the #prettyprettychallenge.

“Just like when I lived in Bogotá, I spent a lot of time alone and loved to dance. Who has followed me since then? #prettyprettychallenge “, wrote the beautiful interpreter of” Aguardiente “.

In addition, that with that black bow tie that she wears on her head, she looks like a girl and what a girl’s beauty!

