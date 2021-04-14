Weedmaps Announces 4/20 Virtual Event “Even Higher Together” Featuring Snoop Dogg, A $ AP Rocky, Jhené Aiko and More

Snoop Dogg to release his long-awaited album, From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites, to be released on April 20

Weedmaps, the leading online platform where consumers can discover cannabis products, brands and dispensaries, today announced its second 4/20 virtual event, “Even Higher Together”, to celebrate the holiday for cannabis enthusiasts. The virtual event, which will be hosted by Snoop Dogg, will include performances by artists such as A $ AP Rocky and Jhené Aiko, and will include appearances by Wiz Khalifa, Mike Tyson, G-Eazy, Rebelution’s Eric Rachmany, Berner, The Alchemist, TOKiMONSTA , Ms. Pat, Too $ hort, Jaleel White, Bam Marley and more.

“The Weedmaps virtual 4/20 event is going to be phenomenal,” said Snoop Dogg. “Anything that celebrates cannabis and the culture that surrounds it, you know I have to be there. Cannabis brings people together and Weedmaps is doing just that. I’m also releasing my new album, From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites on April 20, to give my fans something to enjoy while smoking on this holiday, right? “

The virtual event will hold 4:20 in all continental time zones in the US and Mexico. and will include a variety of never-before-seen performances, including Wiz Khalifa, who will feature a cypher with members of the Taylor Gang and more, with beats from world-famous producer The Alchemist. Plus, Mike Tyson, Too $ hort, and Jaleel White will meet celebrity chef Nikki Steward as she cooks the perfect 4/20 cannabis brunch.

“The last year has been hard for everyone, but it has brought great news for consumers and entrepreneurs of the cannabis industry in the US and Mexico and we wanted to be able to organize an event to celebrate the milestones of the last year,” said Juanjo Feijóo, executive marketing plan for Weedmaps. “As we see that there continues to be greater acceptance of cannabis, we will continue to work to inform consumers about the truths and myths about the plant and we will try to make the plant as accessible as possible to the millions of new consumers. legal access to cannabis. “

To highlight the importance of criminal justice reform, decarceration and equity in the cannabis industry for Black, Indigenous and People of Color communities, WM TEAL (Together for Equity, Access and Legalization) and Last Prisoner Project will unite activists who have previously been incarcerated for cannabis offenses, as well as dead prez’s M-1, for the Last Prisoner Project’s Justice Session, moderated by rapper and activist Talib Kweli. There will also be an opportunity for attendees to donate directly to the Last Prisoner Project at the virtual event to support those incarcerated for cannabis crimes and their re-entry into society.

Starting at 1:00 pm PST on Tuesday, April 20, adults 21 and older in the US, Canada and Mexico can tune in to the free single-day virtual celebration by visiting weedmaps.com/wm- 420. We invite adults living in states where cannabis is legal to visit weedmaps.com or download the Weedmaps app on iOS or Android to find the latest deals before the holiday.

About Weedmaps

The mission of Weedmaps, founded in 2008, is to empower a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy. As a business-to-consumer (B2C) platform of WM Holding Company (WMH), Weedmaps provides consumers with the latest information on cannabis and cannabis products, as well as connecting their distributors, dispensaries and brand customers with consumers seeking information on how to acquire legal cannabis on its website and mobile applications.

WMH has a deep belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of allowing safe and legal access to consumers around the world. Since its inception, WMH has worked tirelessly, not only to be the most complete platform for consumers, but also to create software solutions that allow industry entrepreneurs to grow legally; to defend legalization, social equity and licensing; and to facilitate learning by partnering with dozens of experts in the field to provide detailed and accurate information about the plant.

Based in Irvine, California, Weedmaps employs more than 400 professionals around the world, including Denver; Sacramento, California; Tucson, Arizona and Toronto. Visit us at weedmaps.com.

About Last Prisoner Project (LPP)

Last Prisoner Project (LPP) is a non-profit organization dedicated to cannabis-related criminal justice reform. As the United States moves away from criminalizing cannabis, allowing for the growth of a major new industry, there remains the fundamental injustice inflicted on those who have suffered under the unjust policy of United States cannabis prohibition. Through intervention, advocacy, and awareness campaigns, Last Prisoner Project works to remedy the past and continuing harms of these inhumane and ineffective laws and policies. Visit www.lastprisonerproject.org or text FREEDOM to 24365 to donate and learn more.

