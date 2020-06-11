For the first time in game history, trainers have voted to choose the Community Day Pokémon.

After kick off for a few hours for the first time in its history and publicize all the news for the month of JunePokémon GO continues to update to offer the best possible experience. If you recently adopted new measures for users to play from home, now, with the entrance of a new month, the star work of Niantic has confirmed the Pokémon that will star in June Community Day, which for the first time in its history has been chosen by the players themselves.

Through an official statement, the team responsible for Pokémon GO has Weedle, the Caterpillar Pokémon, will be the featured pocket monster on Community Day in June, an event that is held every month and that changes its protagonist. The company wanted to thank the trainers for their effort by voting for the first time for the Pokémon they wanted to be featured at this event, for both June and July. If Weedle will make his appearance this month, in the seventh month of the year it will be Gastly the Pokémon Gas, who stars in this holiday.

Thus, on Saturday, June 20, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, Weedle will appear more frequently in the wild. Also, with a little luck players will be able to find a Weedle variocolor And by evolving into Kakuna (Weedle’s evolved form) during the event or up to two hours after it ends, you will be able to obtain a Beedrill that knows the Drilling movement. On the other hand, those responsible for the game have also confirmed that taking snapshots during this event will give players a surprise.

Weedle to star in June Community Day and Gastly in July

🐛 The votes for the Community Day poll have arrived, and the results show that you are all winners! Here’s a look at what to expect for the June #PokemonGOCommunityDay with favorite Weedle! 🐛 https://t.co/rDqrzyctNY pic.twitter.com/vXjCfTwmft – Pokémon GO Spain (@PokemonGOespana) June 9, 2020

Likewise, it has also been confirmed that there will be a special June Community Day bundle as a one-time purchase, which includes an Elite Charged Attack MT, 30 Ultra Balls, 3 Star Chunks and 3 Incenses; in addition to a series of bonuses, including triple Star Powders per capture, which Incense activated during the event lasts three hours and that companion Pokémon with great companion level or higher will find useful items during that time, such as Poké Balls.

On the other hand, Pokémon GO has confirmed that this time there will be no live broadcast during the Community Day of June, while they wanted to take the opportunity to thank all the players who connected to the first live broadcast on the occasion of this event, and which was held last May.

As always, remember to always pay attention to the environment to avoid any danger and not to disturb others, and abide by the rules of local health authorities when playing Pokémon GO. In the coming weeks the team responsible for the game will release all the details on July Community Day.

