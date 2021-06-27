Weed could replace plastic in takeout packaging

What is green biomass?

Green biomass is a fully accessible resource in Denmark, and green biorefining is already of enormous interest in the country because the environmental effects are quite positive.

“After harvesting the grass and extracting the protein for animal feed, we can refine and pulp the fibers from the grass to obtain cellulose, from which we can produce packaging. It is a great way to create added value for biorefining, since what not all grass fiber can necessarily be used as livestock feed “, argues Morten Ambye Jensen, a researcher at the Department of Biological and Chemical Engineering at Aarhus University.

In this project, the researchers will use both grass and clover as sources of fiber. However, scientists will also assess the possibility of using biomass collected from peat (organic material resulting from the decomposition of vegetables) which is usually more fibrous and contains less protein.

Thus, this project aims to demonstrate that it is possible to create 100% biodegradable packaging (using grass fiber as the main element) and that, in addition, can be commercialized on an industrial scale.