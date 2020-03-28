FRIDAY, 03/27/2020 23:03

MenuNoticiasVideosLocalesNight ReportPoliciacaPoliticaDenunciationNationalInternationalUnited StatesClimateSportsTigresRayadosModel of the dayLiga MXUEFANFLSelectionMexicanLife and styleContactA + what you seeTVLive2015DESCUESPUTS>> SEPTEMBER> 2017 m.

Maximum temperature of 30 degrees with mostly cloudy sky and probability of scattered storms in some areas of the Monterrey metropolitan area is expected during this day.

INFO7

By: Yuli Castillo

INFO7My accountNewsletterSPECIALSNight ReportNo WordsEN LIVEINFO7 News

A + What you see

SERVICESRSS

Mobile Info7

INFO7 on Facebook

INFO7 on Twitter

Local news

National

International

Weather

sports

Shows

INFORMATIONSearch

Contact us

Job Bank

About

Notice of Privacy

* Copyright © 2020 – All rights reserved. Registration or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy.