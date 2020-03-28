FRIDAY, 03/27/2020 23:03
Maximum temperature of 30 degrees with mostly cloudy sky and probability of scattered storms in some areas of the Monterrey metropolitan area is expected during this day.
INFO7
By: Yuli Castillo
