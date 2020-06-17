WEDNESDAY, 06/17/2020 08:06

MenuNoticiasVideosLocalesNight ReportPoliciacaPoliticaDenunciationNationalInternationalUnited StatesClimateSportsTigresRayadosModel of the dayLiga MXUEFANFLSelection MexicanLife and styleContactA + What You SeeTVLiveNEWSHOTS> 7THPUTES> 2017 m.

Panorama of partially cloudy sky with a maximum temperature of 32 degrees is forecast for this Wednesday in Monterrey

INFO7

By: Alejandra Medina

INFO7My accountNewsletterSPECIALSNight ReportNo WordsEN LIVEINFO7 News

A + What you see

SERVICESRSS

Mobile Info7

INFO7 on Facebook

INFO7 on Twitter

Local news

National

International

Weather

sports

Shows

INFORMATIONSearch

Contact us

Job Bank

About

Notice of Privacy

* Copyright © 2020 – All rights reserved. Registration or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy.