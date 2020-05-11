The president will meet today with part of his cabinet to define the reactivation strategy in the educational, productive and construction sectors.

For define the activity restart plan, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He reported that This Monday at 10:30 am he will hold a meeting with his cabinet, especially with members of the Health sector, as well as with the heads of the Secretariats of Public Education and Economy, Esteban Moctezuma and Graciela Márquez, respectively.

During the morning conference, he noted that the plan will be released to citizens between Wednesday and Thursday this week.

“How will the opening be carried out, how are we going to return to normality both territorially and sectorally, that is, regions that can be opened, sectors such as education, sectors that have to do with production, construction industry, companies related to the T-MEC to produce and export and, even, glimpse what will be the opening to tourist activity. Back to school, how is it being planned, “he said.

“Everything carefully, gradually, with the same participation as always of the people who have been the fundamental, the basic, the behavior of all citizens, “he added.

However, The federal president clarified that in the event that problems arise, they will back down.

“We rectify, but we already have the conditions to do that, because we already have more doctors. We almost hired 25,000 health workers in these three months, ”he said.

At the same time, he announced that tomorrow, during The Health Pulse, it will be reported how the health system was before Covid-19 and how it is now.

“The fact that the pandemic did not hit us immediately, as unfortunately happened in other countries, gave us time to prepare; if it had not passed us, ”he said.

“Yes the strategy of flattening the curve was good and it is giving results. We are, according to projections, in the most difficult week in Mexico City, in the Valley of Mexico and we have an occupation in intensive care of 75%, that is, we have 25% of beds available and we are already on the plateau , on top. According to projections, the decline is expected to start soon, “he said.