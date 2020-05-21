This Wednesday, May 20, was considered by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the day with the most reports of infections from coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide, the majority registered in United States, Russia, India, Brazil and Chile.

“In the last 24 hours, there have been reports 106 thousand cases to World Health Organization, the most in a single day since the outbreak began. Almost two thirds of these cases were reported in only four countries, “explained the director of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

These figures added to the growing number of infections in low and medium-resource countries have increased the concern of the who, so the population was recommended not to let their guard down, in addition Ghebreyesus He indicated that barriers will be erected to make agreements agreed in World Health Assembly (AMS), including the limitations for the creation of a vaccine.

“Assembly governments outlined their primary goal of suppressing transmission, saving lives and restoring livelihoods, and the Organization is supporting States to ensure that supply chains remain open and medical supplies reach health workers and the patients, ”he said in a statement.

On the other hand, the organization director highlighted the work that countries like South Korea who have known how to face the pandemic.

“They have leveraged their expertise at MERS to quickly implement a comprehensive strategy to find, isolate, test, and address every case, and track every contact. This was essential for the Republic of Korea reduce the first wave and now quickly identify and contain new outbreaks, ”he added.

With information from Notimex

