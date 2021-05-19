Wednesday: Jenna Ortega will be Merlina in Tim Burton’s Netflix series

The spooky will return to Netflix sooner than you think. Just a few months after it was announced that the platform is developing a series on Merlina (Wednesday) of Crazy AdamsIt has already been confirmed that actress Jenna Ortega will be the lead singer of the next television show produced and directed by none other than Tim Burton. These are all the details that we have so far.

We recommend you: Tim Burton will direct the series Merlina, by Locos Addams, for Netflix

It was through Twitter that one of the official Netflix accounts revealed that Jenna ortega will be Merlina in the character series, titled Wednesday in English. This is the second live-action version we have of the character. The show will lean more toward the young adult tone than the more familiar adventures the Addams have been used to in previous film and television adaptations.

What we know about the plot is that it will be a coming of age for the character. In this version, Merlina will have psychic powers that she must learn to master as she balances her life in the Nevermore Academy at the same time that a series of murders shakes the city in which she lives and that will be related to a strange supernatural phenomenon that involved her parents 25 years ago.

Do not stop reading: Netflix would have banned Johnny Depp from participating in Merlina, the spin-off of Los Locos Addams

Merlina will be Burton’s television debut (The Young Scissorhands – 91%, Beetlejuice, the super ghost – 81%, Frankenweenie – 87%), who will also produce the series and direct some of its episodes. The show will be written by the creators of Smallville, a prequel to Lois and Clark (1993) with Tom Welling on the teenage life of Clark Kent, Al Gough and Miles Millar. It will be the first spin-off of the franchise that is focused on the character and, it seems, will not leave out the rest of his family who we will see in the show.

Ortega is best remembered for lending her voice to the protagonist of Elena of Avalor, a Disney princess from a series on her television channel. He also has a role in the popular series You – 80%, another Netflix original title. She has also been a voice actress in the recent animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – 83%. But everything seems to indicate that Wednesday It will be his first starring role in a live action series.

As sure they remember, Crazy Addams they are a very long-lived television franchise. The eccentric family has had numerous adaptations, although the one they probably recognize best are the films of the nineties. In them, the character of Merina was played by Christina Ricci. The protagonist is characterized by her strange obsession with death and her gothic appearance. It remains to be seen how much of Burton’s style remains in the series.

Netflix has been successful in adapting young adult novels and sagas to a teenage audience. Perhaps the most recent example is Sabrina’s Hidden World – 75%, which spanned four seasons. There is still no release date for Wednesday, but with the preparation of the casting the most likely is that the filming will begin in the following months and we will see the show in the second half of 2022.

You may also be interested: Christina Ricci could be Morticia in the spin-off of Los Locos Addams