Wednesday: Jenna Ortega will be Merlina in Tim Burton’s Netflix series – Tomatazos

The spooky will return to Netflix sooner than you think. Just a few months after it was announced that the platform is developing a series on Merlina (Wednesday) of Crazy AdamsIt has already been confirmed that actress Jenna Ortega will be the lead singer of the next television show produced and directed by none other than Tim Burton. These are all the details that we have so far.

It was through Twitter that one of the official Netflix accounts revealed that Jenna ortega will be Merlina in the character series, titled Wednesday in English. This is the second live-action version we have of the character. The show will lean more toward the young adult tone than the more familiar adventures the Addams have been used to in previous film and television adaptations.

What we know about the plot is that it will be a coming of age for the character. In this version, Merlina will have psychic powers that she must learn to master as she balances her life in the Nevermore Academy at the same time that a series of murders shakes the city in which she lives and that will be related to a strange supernatural phenomenon that involved her parents 25 years ago.

